American Cornerstone Institute Announces Upcoming Family Film Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ben Carson and the American Cornerstone Institute (ACI) today announced the production of Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie, a CG animated family feature arriving Summer 2026 as the nation celebrates America’s 250th birthday this July 4, 2026.

Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie is an 80-minute animated musical adventure designed for families and young audiences featuring four original songs and an action-packed journey through 250 years of American history.

The film follows Liberty the Eagle as she races to uncover the origins of America’s freedom and confronts Tyrannus the Crow, who seeks to undermine the Declaration of Independence and the promise of liberty for future generations.

“Through Liberty’s journey, kids will see that the fight for freedom didn’t end in 1776, it echoes through every generation. Star Spangled Adventures brings history to life with humor, music, and heart, and reminds families that the Declaration’s promises endure only when we all do our part,” said Dr. Ben Carson, Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute and Executive Producer of the film.

Star Spangled Adventures: The Movie also features cameo voiceovers from a range of well-known personalities, including Dr. Ben Carson, Kevin Sorbo, Pat Boone, Gary Sinise, Rob Schneider, John Schneider, Kirk Cameron, Rich Little, Nick Searcy, Alveda King, Cheryl Felicia Rhoads, and others. Learn more at starspangledadventures.com.

The movie is part of ACI’s Little Patriots initiative, a K-5 civics and history curriculum, offering families and educators a library of resources and cartoon episodes at no charge. Learn more at littlepatriotslearning.com.

The American Cornerstone Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Dr. Ben Carson that advances America’s founding principles of faith, liberty, community, and life.

Contact:

Caitlin Groves

Chief Communications Officer, American Cornerstone Institute

(202) 538-4214