Executive Transportation Already Maxed Out Five Months Before FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive transportation companies are already at capacity five months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with providers turning away new business as demand overwhelms available inventory.

Gill, Founder and CEO of Detailed Drivers, a New York-based chauffeur and black car company that serves corporate clients and diplomatic delegations, said the situation is unlike anything he has seen.

"We are five months out and running out of availability," Gill said. "We have had to turn down seven figures worth of potential bookings because we are already committed to existing accounts. This is not a prediction. This is happening now."

Detailed Drivers is headquartered in New York City and operates nationally through its own fleet and local affiliates. The company has coordinated ground transportation at the Super Bowl, Formula 1, The Masters, the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, Art Basel, and the US Open. The company has moved more than 1,000 passengers in a single day for corporate clients.

For the World Cup, the company has already been retained by official FIFA sponsors, Fortune 500 World Cup partners, and national team operations.

Gill pointed to the 2025 Ryder Cup as a warning. The golf tournament at Bethpage Black coincided with the United Nations General Assembly, putting two major international events in the New York area at the same time.

"The Ryder Cup and the UN General Assembly overlapping was a nightmare," Gill said. "We were stretched to the limit. Clients called last minute and there was nothing available. Now imagine that ten times worse, lasting six weeks, and happening in 16 cities at once."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta. The tournament will bring 48 national teams and millions of international visitors to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Gill said the problem is not limited to any one market.

"This is not just New York. It is everywhere. Every major host city is going to be overwhelmed simultaneously," Gill said. "We are flying drivers in from other states. We are flying our own team to LA and Seattle to manage logistics on the ground. Operators across the country are doing the same thing. That tells you how stretched the entire industry is."

Gill said corporate clients will feel the impact the hardest. Companies that rely on ground transportation to move executives, entertain clients, or run hospitality programs during the tournament are competing with an influx of international travelers all arriving at once.

"Our revenue comes from corporate accounts. We move their people around every day," Gill said. "These companies are used to calling us and getting what they need. During the World Cup, that is not going to be possible unless they plan ahead."

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host multiple matches including a semifinal. The venue has limited transit options and relies on highway access that gridlocks during major events.

"Rideshare is not going to save anyone," Gill said. "When 80,000 people leave a stadium at once, wait times stretch past an hour. If you are hosting clients who flew in from overseas, that is not acceptable."

Gill recommended that companies and private clients still seeking World Cup transportation contact providers immediately rather than assuming availability will exist closer to the event.

"The window is closing fast," Gill said.

