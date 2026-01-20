20 January 2026

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

1) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)

2) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)

3) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091654114)

4) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091657729)

(TOGETHER THE “FS AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

5) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8K7KM88)

6) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)

7) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091657307)

8) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091646797)

(THE “SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

9) WISDOMTREE COPPER IE (ISIN: XS2602441086)

(THE “STH AFFECTED SECURITIES”,TOGETHER WITH THE FS AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF THE STOCK BORROW RATE, FUNDING SPREAD AND STANDARD TRADING HOURS OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 25 September 2025.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.

As permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend i) the Funding Spread in respect of the FS Affected Securities and ii) Stock Borrow rate in respect of the SBR Affected Securities (the “Rate Changes”).

As permitted under the Conditions, the Swap Calculation Agent has determined that the Standard Trading Hours for the STH Affected Securities are to be amended (the “STH Changes”).

The Rate Changes and the STH Changes are detailed at Annex 1 hereto.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the Rate Changes and the STH Changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 20 January 2026.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

The Rate Changes

FS Affected Securities

(A) Primary Ticker (B) Name of Impacted Security (C) ISIN (F) Current



Funding



Spread (G) New



Funding Spread 1 3USL WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7Y34M31 1.10% 1.29% 2 QQQ3 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRL42 1.06% 1.29% 3 3MG7 WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Leveraged XS3091654114 1.10% 1.29% 4 3SEM WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Leveraged XS3091657729 1.10% 1.29%

SBR Affected Securities

(A) Primary Ticker (B) Name of Impacted Security (C) ISIN (D) Current Stock Borrow Rate (E) New Stock Borrow Rate 1 3USS WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short IE00B8K7KM88 0.30% 0.07% 2 QQQS WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRJ20 0.30% 0.07% 3 3M7S WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short XS3091657307 0.30% 0.07% 4 SC3S WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short XS3091646797 0.30% 0.07%

STH Affected Securities

(A) Primary Ticker (B) Name of Impacted Security (C) ISIN (D) Current Standard Trading Hours (E) New Standard Trading Hours 1 COPR WisdomTree Copper IE XS2602441086 5h00-18h00 New York Time 5h00-13h00 New York Time



