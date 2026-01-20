20 January 2026
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
1) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)
2) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)
3) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091654114)
4) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091657729)
(TOGETHER THE “FS AFFECTED SECURITIES”)
5) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8K7KM88)
6) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)
7) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091657307)
8) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091646797)
(THE “SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES”)
9) WISDOMTREE COPPER IE (ISIN: XS2602441086)
(THE “STH AFFECTED SECURITIES”,TOGETHER WITH THE FS AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF THE STOCK BORROW RATE, FUNDING SPREAD AND STANDARD TRADING HOURS OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 25 September 2025.
BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.
As permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend i) the Funding Spread in respect of the FS Affected Securities and ii) Stock Borrow rate in respect of the SBR Affected Securities (the “Rate Changes”).
As permitted under the Conditions, the Swap Calculation Agent has determined that the Standard Trading Hours for the STH Affected Securities are to be amended (the “STH Changes”).
The Rate Changes and the STH Changes are detailed at Annex 1 hereto.
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the Rate Changes and the STH Changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 20 January 2026.
For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com
Annex 1
The Rate Changes
FS Affected Securities
|(A) Primary Ticker
|(B) Name of Impacted Security
|(C) ISIN
|(F) Current
Funding
Spread
|(G) New
Funding Spread
|1
|3USL
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7Y34M31
|1.10%
|1.29%
|2
|QQQ3
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRL42
|1.06%
|1.29%
|3
|3MG7
|WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Leveraged
|XS3091654114
|1.10%
|1.29%
|4
|3SEM
|WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Leveraged
|XS3091657729
|1.10%
|1.29%
SBR Affected Securities
|(A) Primary Ticker
|(B) Name of Impacted Security
|(C) ISIN
|(D) Current Stock Borrow Rate
|(E) New Stock Borrow Rate
|1
|3USS
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8K7KM88
|0.30%
|0.07%
|2
|QQQS
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|0.30%
|0.07%
|3
|3M7S
|WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short
|XS3091657307
|0.30%
|0.07%
|4
|SC3S
|WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short
|XS3091646797
|0.30%
|0.07%
STH Affected Securities
|(A) Primary Ticker
|(B) Name of Impacted Security
|(C) ISIN
|(D) Current Standard Trading Hours
|(E) New Standard Trading Hours
|1
|COPR
|WisdomTree Copper IE
|XS2602441086
|5h00-18h00 New York Time
|5h00-13h00 New York Time