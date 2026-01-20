Customplan Financial Advisors Inc. Becomes First Enterprise Partner of VibePlan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customplan Financial today announced a landmark partnership with VibePlan, becoming the first enterprise firm to adopt the innovative client engagement and planning platform. This strategic relationship represents a major step forward in transforming the way financial advisors connect, communicate, and deliver value to clients across Canada.

As the inaugural enterprise partner, Customplan Financial will deploy VibePlan’s digital AI ecosystem across its advisor network, enabling enhanced client discovery, relationship building, and storytelling-based planning experiences. The collaboration underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to elevating the human side of financial advice through technology.

“We are incredibly excited about this new opportunity,” said Richard Pyper, president of Customplan Financial. “VibePlan represents the future of how advisors deepen client relationships. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to equip advisors with modern, meaningful tools that enhance trust, clarity, and long-term planning conversations.”

VibePlan’s platform blends intuitive design, behavioral insights, and guided planning workflows to help advisors deliver more engaging, client-centric advice. By combining digital simplicity with human-centered conversations, VibePlan aims to modernize the advisory experience for the next generation of clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Customplan as our first enterprise partner,” said Dave Faulkner, CEO of VibePlan. “This marks the beginning of a new chapter in how advisors interact with their clients. With Customplan leading the way, we’re confident this partnership will showcase what’s possible when innovative technology meets forward-thinking advisory leadership.”

Through this collaboration, advisors within the Customplan network will gain early access to VibePlan’s newest features, planning frameworks, and engagement tools, helping them differentiate their practices and deliver more value-added advice.

About Customplan Financial Customplan Financial Advisors Inc. is a leading Canadian financial services organization dedicated to empowering advisors with the tools, training, and support required to deliver exceptional planning and client experiences. With a commitment to innovation and advisor success, Customplan continues to be a national leader in advisor development and client service.

About VibePlan VibePlan is a modern client engagement and AI-native planning platform designed to help advisors guide meaningful conversations, uncover deeper client motivations, and deliver intuitive plans that resonate. Built for advisors who value connection as much as strategy, VibePlan is redefining how advice is delivered in the digital era.

CONTACT Dave Faulkner

COMPANY VibePlan

PHONE 780-554-7857

EMAIL dfaulkner@vibeplan.ca

WEB https://vibeplan.ca/