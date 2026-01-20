InStride Health and The Wharton School Showcase Successful AI Scribe Adoption for Improved Clinician Efficiency and Experience

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health , a leading insurance-based provider of specialty anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) treatment for children, adolescents and young adults, in collaboration with The Wharton School's Health Care Management Department , today announced results of a case study showcasing the impact of an AI scribe in clinical settings to reduce administrative burden on providers. The case study, “Strategic AI in Practice: How InStride Health’s Clinical and Technical Partnership Drove Scribe Success,” provides an example of how to apply AI successfully within the context of a complex healthcare ecosystem. Specifically, the results illustrate how a collaborative approach between clinicians and technologists, combined with a responsible AI adoption model that prioritizes disciplined governance designed to enable rapid innovation while maintaining clinical integrity, achieved a substantial reduction in clinical documentation burden and an improved clinician experience.

Clinicians face extensive documentation requirements, spending two hours documenting for every hour of patient care . That burden creates operational constraints, often resulting in fewer or delayed appointments, slower access for families, and increased after-work hours that can impact clinician well-being. With 82% of clinicians in the US reporting burnout, the need for initiatives that can meaningfully reduce documentation burden and increase time available for direct patient care is growing.

InStride’s clinical and technology teams partnered to address this issue through an AI scribe initiative designed to make clinical evaluators more efficient and freer to focus more fully on face-to-face time with patients and caregivers. Following the AI scribe rollout:

88% of clinical evaluators indicated that the scribe tool saved them at least 30 minutes daily

63% of clinical evaluators indicated that the scribe tool saved them >1-2 hours daily

88% of clinical evaluators reported the scribe tool allowed them to be more present in sessions with patients and families

100% of clinical evaluators were still utilizing the scribe tool 4 weeks following rollout



“AI can have a transformative impact on the clinician experience, but only if it is designed and implemented with real clinician workflows in mind,” said Kathryn Boger, PhD, ABPP, co-founder and chief clinical officer of InStride Health. “The results of our AI scribe work show that when implemented smartly, with clinician input at the forefront, AI tools help clinicians get time back to focus on patient care.”

InStride’s collaborative partnership model, in which clinicians and technologists co-design each step, has become InStride’s blueprint for responsible and ethical AI adoption. Because InStride opted to implement an off-the-shelf AI scribe, which met strict standards for data security, clinical relevance, ethical guidelines, and workflow fit, they were able to deploy rapidly while preserving flexibility for internal development in the future.

InStride sought Wharton’s Health Care Management Program as the ideal collaborator for this project because of its established track record of studying real-world applications of innovative technologies in healthcare. Following the success of the case study, InStride has already begun extending the AI scribe to other care team members and workflows. The team’s forward-looking mindset, rapid innovation, and responsible AI adoption model, rooted in a technical and clear understanding of clinical, operational, and strategic goals, transform AI from a one-off project into an ongoing capability that can address evolving clinical challenges.

“The Wharton Health Care Management program promises our students the ability to integrate academic and professional development as part of their experience. This experience working with the InStride Health team, did just that,” said Professor Daniel Shenfeld. “InStride’s approach reinforced how to successfully apply AI in the complex healthcare ecosystem, which requires not only technical expertise but also a clear understanding of clinical, operational, and strategic context.”

Strategic AI in Practice: How InStride Health’s Clinical and Technical Partnership Drove Scribe Success along with other InStride resources are available on the website at https://instride.health/resources/strategic-ai-in-practice-how-instride-healths-clinical-and-technical-partnership-drove-scribe-success/.

About InStride Health

InStride Health provides specialty outpatient care for pediatric anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and related presentations. Co-founded by Harvard-trained clinicians, the InStride Health care model is grounded in evidence-based treatment, specifically cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with an emphasis on exposure therapy. Each young person is paired with a dedicated, multidisciplinary team of a psychiatrist, therapist, and an exposure coach that helps both the young person and their family. The young person is provided with real-time support as they face their fears and develop skills and strategies for lasting change. InStride Health accepts most major insurance plans and is accepting patients in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Washington D.C.

About the Wharton School, and The Health Care Management Department

Founded in 1881 as the world’s first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is shaping the future of business by incubating ideas, driving insights, and creating leaders who change the world. The Health Care Management Department is the Wharton School’s base for scholarship, education, and innovative thinking related to the business, management and policy of health care services, health care technology, and health care financing. The department sponsors three educational programs: The PhD in Health Care Management and Economics, the MBA Program in Health Care Management, and the BS in Economics with a Concentration in Health Care Management and Policy. www.wharton.upenn.edu .