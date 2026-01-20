Health Monitor Network Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year

Montvale, NJ, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the leading point of care marketing platform, is proud to announce it has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification for the sixth consecutive year—a milestone that reflects the trust, collaboration, and sense of belonging shaped by employee feedback and experienced across the organization every day.

This year, 92% of employees say Health Monitor Network is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company. Achieving this certification for six straight years underscores the organization's long-standing commitment to fostering a high-trust, people-first environment rooted in shared purpose and respect.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading results, including increased innovation, employee retention and overall performance.

"Being recognized as a Great Place To Work for the sixth consecutive year is especially meaningful because it’s awarded by the people who make this company great: our employees," said Lorraine Forster, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Health Monitor Network. "Their feedback affirms the culture we've built together—one where people feel supported, heard, and empowered to do their best work."

Employees cited particularly strong scores in areas closely aligned with Health Monitor Network's core values: Transparency, Initiative, Teamwork, and Humility.

"We are incredibly proud to earn Great Place To Work certification for the sixth year in a row," said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. "I have always believed that business results—revenue, profit, client wins—are all an outcome of getting the team and the culture right. I am beyond proud of our Health Monitor team.

Health Monitor Network views workplace culture as an ongoing journey and remains committed to listening to employee feedback, investing in its people, and continuously evolving its workplace.

About Great Place To Work ® Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

