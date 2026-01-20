HomeTrust Bank Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in Four States

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“HomeTrust” or the “Bank”), announced today that the Bank has once again been named a 2026 Great Employer to Work For in North Carolina and a 2026 Best Place to Work in Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia by Best Companies Group.

“We are incredibly honored to have earned these recognitions for multiple years. These awards validate what drives our financial performance, support our cultural investment and reinforce our ability to attract exceptional talent,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President and CEO of HomeTrust Bank. “Our teammates are our greatest assets and achievements like these are the direct result of the intentional way our teammates show up for one another every day.”

Since 2023, HomeTrust has been acknowledged by multiple organizations for the successful creation of a workplace culture that engages team members, fosters a sense of belonging, while establishing the Bank as a high-performing regional community bank.

The Great Employers to Work For and Best Place to Work awards, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, are based on a two-part survey process. Companies are first evaluated on workplace policies, practices, systems, and demographics. An employee survey is then conducted to measure employee experience. Best Companies Group uses the combined scores to determine the top companies in each state.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia. With total assets of $4.6 billion as of September 30, 2025, the Company’s goal is to continue to be recognized as a high-performing, regional community bank, while our strategy to reach that goal is to be a best place to work. As a reflection of these efforts, the Company has been named one of Bank Director’s “Best U.S. Banks,” one of Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks,” one of S&P Global’s “Top 50 Community Banks” and named to the 2025 KBW Honor Roll. In addition, the Company has been recognized as one of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For”, received a “Most Loved Workplace” certification by Best Practices Institute, named as one of Best Companies Group’s “America’s Best Workplaces”, as well as being named a “Best Place to Work” in all five states in which the Company operates.

