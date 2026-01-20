BrightInsight Announces Multi-Million Dollar Strategic Investment to Advance its AI-Enabled Medication Persistence and Adherence Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight , a leader in digital health solutions, today announced a new investment round of $13 million from existing and new investors including Eclipse, General Catalyst, Insight Partners, Mayo Clinic, and New Leaf Venture Partners. This new capital will accelerate development of BrightInsight’s AI-enabled medication persistence and adherence solutions and enable rapid scalability of high-impact programs, such as the Patient App from its collaboration with Sanofi and their partner, Regeneron, across a broad range of diseases and therapies globally.

The economic and clinical burden of medication non-adherence represents an urgent and silent crisis within the global healthcare system. Despite the availability of life-saving therapies, adherence rates for chronic diseases hover at a staggering 50%1, a disparity that contributes to approximately 125,000 preventable deaths annually, and accounts for up to 25% of all hospitalizations in the United States2. This systemic failure carries a massive financial toll, generating between $100 billion and $300 billion3 in avoidable healthcare expenses each year due to unnecessary provider visits, emergency treatments, and prolonged hospital stays.

BrightInsight is uniquely positioned to meaningfully impact this crisis by deploying digital health solutions that bridge the gap between prescription and persistence, transforming patient outcomes while significantly reducing the strain on healthcare resources.

Says Kal Patel, BrightInsight’s CEO & Co-Founder, “We typically see 30-70% or more of invited patients participating in our deployed programs, with a similar percentage of those patients continuing to use the solutions one year later. Further, we are seeing these results across various diseases and patient populations.”

"Having been an early supporter of BrightInsight, it has been remarkable to watch the company’s evolution and the team’s disciplined execution to tackle this global patient challenge. Our decision to participate in this latest round was driven by the clear, measurable impact BrightInsight is already delivering in the patient support landscape. The Company has proven they can scale a platform that solves a critical market need, and we are proud to increase our commitment as they enter this next phase of growth,” said Vijay Lathi, Managing Director, New Leaf Venture Partners.

Building on a proven track record of success at scale with this latest infusion of capital, BrightInsight will advance its product and solution roadmap, by incorporating AI end-to-end to drive user-specific insights and predictions (such as medication churn), expanding their disease-specific partner ecosystem, and extending the platform to support additional stakeholders, including caregivers and nurse educators.

“Patient engagement and medication adherence remain some of the most stubborn challenges in healthcare. The unique, real-world data generated on the BrightInsight platform is transforming how therapies are supported,” said Robert Zdon, Chief Operating Officer, BrightInsight. “By combining that data with advanced AI, we can better predict medication churn and deliver personalized interventions that help patients stay on therapy and achieve better outcomes.”

About BrightInsight

BrightInsight is the trusted partner and de-facto platform for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, the company offers the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. BrightInsight’s cloud-based platform is the foundation for patient companion apps, digital-first patient support programs (PSP) and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions to improve medication persistence and adherence.

Customers partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies in their largest markets and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value.

For more details, visit BrightInsight's website

