From Permits to Pouring Gold: The Power of Being Production-Ready

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage : The most powerful moment to get involved in a mining company’s story is often not at the earliest discovery stage, or even after production is fully established, but at the precise inflection point when a company transitions from explorer to producer. This is the stage where geological risk has been substantially reduced, infrastructure decisions have been made and capital is finally aligned with execution, creating the conditions for outsized valuation re-ratings. Solid funding is essential at this juncture, as it allows management teams to shift from conceptual planning to tangible value creation. This scenario is now taking shape at LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE:3WK0) ( Profile ), a Québec-based gold company that recently completed an oversubscribed and upsized $7.8 million financing and is now funded to restart production at its Beacon Gold Mill, positioning the company at exactly the point where upside potential historically accelerates.

LaFleur stands out in a crowded junior mining landscape because it controls a rare combination of advanced exploration assets and fully permitted, refurbished production infrastructure in one of the world’s most prolific gold regions. The company owns the Beacon Gold Mill outright, a modern facility in excellent condition that has already undergone substantial upgrades, while also advancing its wholly owned Swanson Gold Project as a near-term source of mineralized material. Despite being years ahead of many regional peers that are still navigating permitting and infrastructure hurdles, LaFleur continues to trade at a discount to the underlying value of its assets, creating what appears to be a compelling disconnect between market valuation and operational readiness. LaFleur is at a strategic inflection point as it transitions to near-term revenue generation in Canada’s largest gold-producing region, sits among a strong group of gold-focused mining companies dedicated to being leaders, including Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX.V: ECR), Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) and Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF).

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

LaFleur’s near-term strategy is built around a simple but powerful concept: feeding its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill with mineralized material from its own Swanson Gold Project.

The Swanson Gold Project represents LaFleur’s flagship exploration and development asset and forms the geological backbone of its vertically integrated production model.

As LaFleur moves closer to production, the company is taking deliberate steps to de-risk its development pathway through bulk sampling and advanced economic analysis.

The Beacon Gold Mill is central to LaFleur’s investment thesis and is arguably its most distinctive asset, sitting at a replacement valuation nearly twice the company’s current market cap.

LaFleur’s restart plan for the Beacon Gold Mill is both defined and achievable, with trial runs of processing on-site stockpiled material targeted for Q12026.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the LaFleur Minerals editorial.

Funding the Leap to Production

The past few months, gold prices have surged to record highs, with spot gold climbing above $4,600 per ounce and major financial institutions and analysts projecting further gains throughout this year. Analysts have forecast that gold could trade above $5,000 per ounce in 2026, driven by continued macroeconomic uncertainty, central bank buying and safe-haven demand, while 2025 saw one of the strongest gold rallies in years. As gold prices hit these historic levels and forward guidance remains bullish, producing gold-mining companies, particularly those nearing or in production such as LaFleur, stand to benefit from expanded margins and stronger cash flows.

LaFleur’s near-term strategy is built around a simple but powerful concept: feeding its fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill with mineralized material from its own Swanson Gold Project to create a vertically integrated, low-cost production model. This approach eliminates many of the uncertainties that plague junior miners, including reliance on third-party processing facilities and delays caused by permitting new infrastructure. By controlling both the source of ore and the processing facility, LaFleur is positioned to capture value across the production chain in one of the most established gold districts globally.

The company recently completed a C$7.8 million financing that marks a strategic inflection point as it transitions from exploration toward near-term gold production and sustained value creation. This financing included the previously announced closing of an upsized LIFE offering with gross proceeds of approximately C$4.7 million, an oversubscribed flow-through offering generating about C$2.2 million and a final hard-dollar tranche of roughly C$900,000. Collectively, these transactions provide the financial momentum required to advance both mill restart activities and continued development of the Swanson Gold Project without immediate dilution pressure.

This funding milestone arrives as LaFleur prepares to complete its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), which is intended to outline a comprehensive and economically grounded plan for sourcing mineralized material from Swanson and processing that material at the nearby Beacon Gold Mill. The PEA is expected to incorporate updated geological data, mining scenarios, metallurgical performance and cost assumptions, providing investors with a clearer picture of project economics, benefiting from current gold prices. Importantly, the PEA is not an abstract study but one anchored in existing, permitted infrastructure, significantly reducing execution risk compared with greenfield development models.

LaFleur’s timing aligns with broader structural trends in Canadian gold mining. Canada maintained its position as a top global gold producer in 2024, posting a year-over-year increase in output, with Ontario and Québec remaining at the heart of production. The Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in particular, continues to attract capital, consolidation and major acquisitions. Recent regional transactions involving established producers underscore the strategic value of advanced projects with infrastructure, while rising gold prices add further leverage to near-term producers. Against this backdrop, research coverage has highlighted LaFleur as a potential beneficiary of a near-term re-rating as it moves decisively toward production.

Swanson Project Anchors Growth Strategy

The Swanson Gold Project represents LaFleur’s flagship exploration and development asset and forms the geological backbone of its integrated production strategy. The project is at an advanced exploration stage, supported by more than 36,000 meters of historical drilling that have delineated multiple gold-bearing structures across the property. Current mineral resource estimates stand at approximately 123,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and 64,500 ounces inferred, providing a meaningful foundation for near-term development while leaving substantial room for expansion, and the potential to reach a one-million-ounce gold resource.

Swanson’s land position has expanded significantly in recent years and now encompasses more than 18,300 hectares, including hundreds of claims and a mining lease, one of the single largest land packages in its district, within proximity to historic and operating gold mines in the Abitibi region. This scale gives LaFleur the opportunity to pursue a district-level exploration strategy rather than a single-deposit narrative. Management has articulated a clear intention to consolidate surrounding land packages, strengthening Swanson’s position as a dominant exploration play supported by nearby processing infrastructure.

Exploration efforts at Swanson are active and systematic. LaFleur initiated a 7,500-meter diamond drilling program targeting more than 50 prospective zones across Swanson and satellite areas such as Bartec, Jolin and Marimac. The program is designed to test high-grade zones, evaluate extensions along strike and assess open-pit potential in areas amenable to bulk sampling. Recent surface sampling has returned encouraging gold grades, reinforcing the geological thesis that Swanson could support both near-term production and long-term resource growth.

In parallel, the company is advancing a focused twin-hole drilling program at the main Swanson deposit to validate historical results, improve resource confidence, and collect fresh core for metallurgical and ore-sorting tests. These efforts are directly tied to the upcoming PEA led by ERM, intended to support a longer-term goal of expanding the resource base toward the million-ounce scale. Crucially, the proximity of Swanson to the Beacon Gold Mill allows LaFleur to envision trucking ore for processing, a model that has proven successful throughout the Abitibi and one that investors tend to favor due to lower capital intensity and faster timelines.

De-Risking Economics Through Bulk Sampling

As LaFleur moves closer to production, the company is taking deliberate steps to de-risk its development pathway through bulk sampling and advanced economic analysis. The permitting process is underway for a bulk sample of approximately 100,000 tonnes from the Swanson Gold Project, with an estimated average grade of around 1.9 grams per tonne gold. This sample would represent a small fraction of the current resource but would provide valuable real-world data on mining, processing and recoveries.

Bulk sampling serves multiple strategic purposes. It allows the company to validate grade continuity, test mining assumptions, and generate metallurgical data under operating conditions that closely resemble future production. It also provides an opportunity to produce gold doré early in the development cycle, which can be used to offset costs and demonstrate operational capability. Environmental and closure plans associated with the bulk sample are being finalized in collaboration with Québec regulators, reflecting the province’s well-defined and transparent permitting framework.

The anticipated release of the PEA in early 2026 is likely to represent another catalyst in LaFleur’s transition from explorer to producer. Investors often view this stage as a validation checkpoint and often a re-rating signal, where theoretical upside is translated into modeled economics supported by infrastructure and funding. For a company already holding a permitted mill, the PEA’s conclusions may carry additional weight, as fewer assumptions are required to bridge the gap between study and execution.

Beacon Mill Provides Immediate Leverage

The Beacon Gold Mill is central to LaFleur’s investment thesis and is arguably its most distinctive asset. Located in Val-d’Or, Québec, the mill is fully permitted and capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day, with expansion potential. It was acquired out of the Monarch Mining CCAA process in 2024 and had already benefited from approximately C$20 million in upgrades completed as recently as 2022. As a result, the facility is in excellent operating condition and requires relatively modest capital to restart.

Independent engineering analysis has underscored the value of this infrastructure. A valuation report prepared by Bumigeme Inc. assessed the replacement cost of the Beacon Gold Mill and its tailings facility at approximately C$71.5 million, highlighting the significant barrier to entry such assets represent today. In contrast, the estimated cost to rehabilitate and restart the mill is in the range of C$5 to C$6 million, a fraction of the cost required to permit and construct a new facility from scratch.

The mill is royalty free, carries no material encumbrances and is supported by a reclamation bond, further enhancing its strategic appeal. Its location benefits from existing road access, grid power and a skilled regional workforce, all of which contribute to lower operating risk and faster ramp-up timelines. In addition to processing ore from Swanson, the mill offers the potential for custom milling arrangements with other deposits, many of which are nearby, creating optionality for additional revenue streams.

From a financing perspective, the Beacon Mill significantly strengthens LaFleur’s negotiating position. Infrastructure of this quality and permitting status is increasingly rare, particularly in tier 1 jurisdictions. The mill’s presence supports both equity and offtake financing discussions and underpins the economic assumptions being incorporated into the company’s development studies. For investors, it represents tangible, hard-asset value that is often underappreciated in early-stage mining valuations, and a barrier to entry for aspiring gold producers transitioning from exploration.

A Near-Term Path to Cash Flow

LaFleur’s restart plan for the Beacon Gold Mill is both defined and achievable. The company has outlined a budget of approximately C$5 to C$6 million to bring the mill back into operation over a six- to eight-month period. This plan includes targeted upgrades to mill equipment and necessary work on the tailings storage facility, ensuring compliance and operational readiness. The objective is to begin ramp-up early this year, achieving steady-state operations within a few months.

This timeline places LaFleur among a small subset of junior companies with a credible path to near-term cash flow. In an industry where average mine lead times can exceed 15 years from discovery to production, the ability to move quickly from development to operations is a powerful differentiator. Investors consistently gravitate toward brownfield opportunities with proven geology and existing infrastructure, particularly when commodity prices are supportive.

Regional dynamics further enhance LaFleur’s positioning. The Abitibi Belt is surrounded by more than 100 historical and operating mines, many of which could represent future sources of custom milling feed. Recent mergers and acquisitions involving major producers in the region have validated the strategic importance of established infrastructure corridors. Valuation benchmarks emerging from these transactions suggest that ounces in the ground, when paired with production pathways, can command meaningful premiums.

LaFleur’s proactive steps to explore financing options and partners were initiatives that built the momentum of recently closed financings, where the capital for production restart not only secures the company moving forward but provides optionality as the company advances toward cash-generating operations. In an environment where gold prices could continue to rise, potentially reaching levels well above historical norms as global debt expands, the leverage inherent in near-term production stories becomes increasingly compelling.

Ultimately, LaFleur exemplifies why the explorer-to-producer transition is often considered the most attractive phase in the mining lifecycle. With funding in place, a permitted and refurbished mill and an advanced exploration asset poised to supply feedstock, the company appears positioned several years ahead of many of its peers. As gold prices remain elevated and investor appetite for de-risked growth stories increases, LaFleur’s integrated model in the Abitibi Belt underscores the kind of timing and asset alignment that can drive significant re-ratings in the junior mining sector. This key timing and alignment is outlined in a recent report by Zacks Small Cap Research, which outlined a valuation share price of $1.04.

Gold Projects Gain Momentum

Gold developers and producers continue to report meaningful milestones that highlight both near-term value creation and long-term growth potential. Recent updates point to a combination of world-class discoveries, expanding resource bases and strategic project restructuring that underscore the strength and depth of the current gold development pipeline.

Barrick Mining Corporation’s (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) Fourmile project in Nevada is cementing its position as one of the century’s greatest gold discoveries. Updated studies from the company indicate the project’s potential. Backed by ongoing 2025 evaluation results and the 2024 mineral resource, the new PEA underscores Fourmile’s rare combination of grade, scale and exploration upside, confirming its potential to become one of the world’s leading gold producers. Fourmile is wholly owned by Barrick.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX.V: ECR) reported results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project, located in the Abitibi region. The updated estimates include approximately 110,000 meters of drilling completed by Cartier from 2016 to 2024 as well as 420,000 meters drilling completed by previous mining compagnies. The MRE was independently prepared by PLR Resources Inc. and Evomine, specialists in mineral resource estimates and project evaluations.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has announced its intention to spin-out its wholly owned subsidiary, Seabridge Gold (NWT) Inc. The subsidiary, which owns 100% of the Courageous Lake Gold Project, will be renamed Valor Gold and is located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Following the spin-out, Valor Gold will be focused on advancing the project through exploration, engineering and permitting. It is contemplated that Valor Gold shares would be distributed to Seabridge shareholders and listed on at least one major public stock exchange. Seabridge will continue to focus primarily on its KSM gold/copper project and other exploration assets.

Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) has provided the latest results from the Novador in-fill drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property, which is located in Quebec. The 50,000-meter winter infill drill program, initiated during the fall of 2024, will support the 2025 prefeasibility study. Results from 28 infill drill holes, totaling 9,264 meters, have returned significant gold intercepts from near-surface to approximately 200 meters vertical depth and also high-grade gold intercepts deeper in the Creek deposit areas.

These announcements reinforce the broader narrative shaping the gold sector today: disciplined exploration, high-quality assets and strategic planning remain central to building future production profiles. As feasibility work advances, spin-outs take shape and drill results continue to validate mineral endowments, investors will be watching closely to see which projects emerge as the next generation of standout gold producers.

For more information, visit LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (MAP) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text “BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.MiningNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.MiningNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA

www.MiningNewsWire.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@MiningNewsWire.com

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN