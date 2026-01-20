Lewis & Ellis and Griffith, Ballard & Company Expand Life Insurance Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis & Ellis, Inc. (“Lewis & Ellis”), a leading actuarial and insurance consulting firm, announced today that Griffith, Ballard & Company (“Griffith Ballard”) has joined Lewis & Ellis, effective January 1, 2026. Together, the firms will enhance the breadth and depth of actuarial services available to life insurance clients, while enabling Griffith Ballard to continue delivering the same high-quality, client-focused service within a broader actuarial platform.

Founded in 1916, Griffith Ballard is a highly respected actuarial consulting firm serving life insurance companies and fraternal benefit societies. Known for its technical rigor, long-standing client relationships, and its Lifebase technology platform, Griffith Ballard will continue to operate from Cedar Rapids under its existing leadership team, contributing its experience and capabilities within Lewis & Ellis’s established life insurance practice.

“This partnership represents another step in Lewis & Ellis’s long-term strategy to build the leading independent actuarial and consulting platform across insurance markets,” said Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA, President & Managing Principal of Lewis & Ellis. “We seek partnerships with firms that share our standards for technical excellence, professional independence, and long-term client stewardship. Griffith Ballard brings a century-long legacy in the life market that aligns perfectly with those values, and together we are expanding our ability to serve life insurers with greater scale, deeper expertise, and additional resources – while allowing Griffith Ballard to continue operating exactly as their clients expect.”

While Lewis & Ellis continues its growth story across all insurance and risk segments, this partnership further strengthens Lewis & Ellis’s position in the AM Best’s Review life loss reserve rankings, which annually recognize the leading actuarial and audit firms serving insurers based on independent analysis of insurer filings. Lewis & Ellis is currently ranked #2 in the life loss reserve category, while Griffith Ballard is ranked #4, bringing together two of the industry’s most experienced firms and giving life insurers access to one of the deepest actuarial benches serving the life market today.

“From our perspective, this is about continuity and opportunity,” said Steve Griffith, FSA, MAAA, Partner & Consulting Actuary at Griffith Ballard. “Our approach to serving clients – grounded in sound actuarial judgment and practical advice – remains unchanged. At the same time, being part of Lewis & Ellis allows us to collaborate more broadly, invest further in our people and tools, and better support our clients as their needs evolve.”

Brad Simanek, FSA, MAAA, Partner & Consulting Actuary at Griffith Ballard, added, “Griffith Ballard has always focused on helping life insurers navigate complexity with confidence – whether through valuation, actuarial opinions, or technology-enabled solutions like Lifebase. This partnership provides a strong foundation for the future, allowing us to build on what we do best while contributing meaningfully to a broader life insurance practice within Lewis & Ellis.”

The partnership builds on Lewis & Ellis’s broader growth momentum across insurance markets, including its recent combination with actuarial consulting firm Huggins Actuarial Services, which together with Lewis & Ellis, rank in the top 10 of AM Best’s Review property & casualty loss reserve rankings. With leading practices in life, health, and property & casualty insurance, Lewis & Ellis continues to build a diversified actuarial and consulting platform designed to support insurers across the full spectrum of risk.

Partnership and Service Inquiries:

If you are an actuarial consulting firm interested in exploring a partnership with Lewis & Ellis, or a client wishing to inquire about services offered by Lewis & Ellis, please contact:

Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA

President & Managing Principal

cchadick@lewisellis.com

For more information on AM Best’s Review 2025 rankings, please consult:

https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2025/december/Auditors-and-Actuaries-Top-Audit-and-Actuarial-Firms.html

About Lewis & Ellis

Lewis & Ellis is a leading full-service insurance and actuarial consulting firm, providing specialized services to a diverse range of clients, from global corporations to regional and mid-sized companies. The firm’s innovative approach and strategic use of technology have been key to delivering cost-effective solutions to complex challenges faced by clients in today’s markets. With a strong commitment to expanding its geographic presence and expertise, both organically and through acquisitions, Lewis & Ellis serves clients across sectors including life, health, and property & casualty insurance. The firm also offers consulting services in areas such as regulatory compliance, financial & market conduct examinations, life settlements, risk management, and more.

About Griffith, Ballard & Company

Established in 1916, Griffith, Ballard & Company is an actuarial consulting firm serving life insurance companies and fraternal benefit societies. The firm is known for its technical quality, practical business advice, and long-standing client relationships. Through its Lifebase platform, Griffith Ballard also provides technology solutions that support life insurance sales and in-force operations.