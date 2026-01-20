Saucony® Introduces the Endorphin Azura, Redefining Speed for Everyday Running

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saucony, a global performance running and lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of the Endorphin Azura, a brand-new addition to the award-winning Endorphin Franchise. Designed for runners who want every day to feel easier, the Endorphin Azura brings the franchise’s signature SPEEDROLL™ technology into a versatile, non-plated daily trainer powered by a PWRRUN PB super foam built to make any run feel smooth, responsive, and more enjoyable.

“Since 2019 we have been focused on improving a runner’s experience on race day with the Endorphin Franchise, now we’re looking to make every run more enjoyable at all paces,” said Brian Moore, Saucony’s Chief Product Officer. “The Endorphin Azura prioritizes the lightweight and responsive benefits of our PWRRUN PB super foam in a SPEEDROLL geometry but without a plate to ensure all paces, from a tempo run to an easy cruise, feel as efficient and enjoyable as possible.”

Designed to make even fast days more enjoyable, the Endorphin Azura pairs PWRRUN PB super foam with Saucony’s signature SPEEDROLL technology, delivering a responsive and efficient ride that feels smooth, lightweight, and natural. The result is a shoe that helps runners feel fast, confident, and accomplished every day, not just on race day. Launching alongside the carbon plated Endorphin Pro 5, one of Saucony’s most celebrated race-day shoes, the Azura expands the Endorphin lineup with the addition of a true daily trainer as the franchise sees major updates throughout the year, including the upcoming Endorphin Elite 3 later this year.

To mark the global launch, Saucony brings back The MAZE, its underground, invitation-only race experience, in New York City and London. The MAZE is a global series built for fast runners who thrive on unpredictability. With evolving rules and ever-changing courses, each race is a high-speed test of instinct, endurance, and adaptability, pushing athletes through fierce competition and the unknown.

This year, The MAZE: ZERO HOUR Edition takes unpredictability to a new level. Runners will be tasked with beating the clock in an unexpected relay on an unknown course. No maps. No shortcuts. Just instinct, endurance, and all-out speed. The event builds on Saucony’s momentum in underground racing culture, following standout moments in 2025 including Take The Bridge in NYC and MAZE races in London and Seoul, South Korea.

The Endorphin Azura launches globally on February 1 at saucony.com and select retailers, with an MSRP starting at $150.00. For more information on the Endorphin Franchise, visit https://www.saucony.com/en/endorphin-collection/.

About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including PWRRUN™ PB, PWRRUN+™, and SPEEDROLL™, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression, and their impact on the world. For more information, visit www.saucony.com.

