Jayud's Ezhou Huahu Airport Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Center Achieves New Operational Milestone

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider based in Shenzhen and specializing in cross-border logistics, is pleased to announce that its Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Center at Ezhou Huahu Airport has achieved an outstanding performance milestone, handling over 1,106 metric tons of cargo in October 2025 — its first full month of operation.

This significant volume reflects the deep trust that cross-border sellers and brand partners have placed in Jayud’s new facility at Asia’s first professional cargo-hub airport. By delivering seamless, one-stop services under the 9610 export model — including ultra-efficient customs clearance (often completed in under 2 hours), modern warehousing, and priority air-freight connectivity — the Center is empowering entrepreneurs to reach global customers more quickly, reliably, and affordably.

The following table summarizes cargo volume (in kilograms) processed through the Huahu Center from August to November 2025:

August September October November 151,000 531,000 1,106,000 3,051,000

The Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Center at Ezhou Huahu Airport is the second site Jayud operates in Southern China, along with the Longgang Cross-Border E-Commerce Service Center, in which the Company holds a majority share.

As Ezhou Huahu Airport expands its international network, Jayud remains committed to supporting the growth of cross-border e-commerce with care, innovation, and unwavering reliability.

“We are grateful for the partnership and confidence shown by every seller who has chosen Jayud at Huahu,” said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud. “Behind these numbers are real stories — ambitious entrepreneurs turning ideas into global businesses, families receiving cherished goods on time, and dedicated teams working tirelessly to make international trade more human and inclusive. This milestone inspires us to continue building bridges that connect dreams with opportunities and people with possibilities.”

According to China's General Administration of Customs, China's cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) experienced significant growth in 2024, with trade volume reaching approximately RMB 2.63 trillion ($368 billion), a year-on-year increase of about 10.8% to 11%. Trade volume reached 1.32 trillion yuan in the first half of 2025, a 5.7% year-on-year increase, outpacing the overall foreign trade growth rate of 2.9%. This growth was fueled by government support, improved logistics, and strong export performance from regional cities.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from the unique geographical advantages of providing a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. The Company has established a global operation nexus featuring logistic facilities throughout major transportation hubs in China and globally, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

