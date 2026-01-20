FunnelFox Releases the State of Web2app 2026 Report

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 82% of top-grossing mobile apps now route subscriptions and payments outside the App Store, according to a new report from FunnelFox, a no-code platform for building and managing high-converting web2app funnels.

The report is based on anonymized Web2App revenue data and funnel parsing observed by FunnelFox and its partners. The analysis of the global Web2App landscape across the US, Europe, LATAM, APAC, and MEA shows that Web2App funnels are becoming a leading monetization channel among top-grossing mobile apps.

This shift is driven by 2x higher conversion rates vs. in-app payments, 1.5x improvement in LTV, and stronger control over pricing and retention.

Key Findings:

82% of top mobile apps rely on web-to-app funnels for subscriptions and payments

Web-to-app funnels grew 77% YoY

90% of revenue flows through web funnels once apps integrate them

~60% of web-to-app transactions use Apple Pay

US accounts for 63.6% of global web-to-app revenue, followed by Europe (~12%) and APAC (6.6%)

Fastest-growing categories: Health & Fitness (largest volume), Finance & Career (highest growth), followed by AI Tools, Language Learning, Astrology/Spirituality, and Nutrition

Leading brands operating 100+ parallel funnels

The US monthly subscription price averages about $15.76.

“82% of top-grossing mobile apps now rely on web funnels, nearly double the share from a year ago. Brands that scale these funnels are seeing ~176% YoY revenue growth. This shift is no longer subtle. It’s everywhere. To understand what the fastest-growing teams do differently, we analyzed the patterns behind top-performing apps. This report breaks down what we found: how leading apps approach pricing, refunds, payments, churn, and LTV; how funnels differ by market; and which tactics consistently deliver results”, – CEO & Co-founder at FunnelFox Andrey Shakhtin.

“External payment links are no longer theoretical — they’re becoming a practical growth lever. This shift isn’t just about reducing app store fees. It’s about restoring control and visibility. By moving parts of the monetization flow to the web, teams can connect acquisition, onboarding, and payments into a single, measurable journey”, – CEO and Co-founder at Adapty, Vitaly Davydov.

The FunnelFox’s State of Web2App 2026 report is the first-ever global analysis of web-to-app funnels, payment behavior, and LTV benchmarks. It also highlights the most common monetization patterns, including conversion bottlenecks, annual-plan strategies, and payment recovery mechanics.

Read the full report: https://funnelfox.com/state-of-web2app-2026

About FunnelFox

FunnelFox enables developers to build web-to-app funnels where users are targeted via ads, sign up on the web, and complete subscriptions/payments outside the App Store before being pushed to the app. FunnelFox serves top-grossing apps, including Zing Coach, Shmoody, Facetune, Zumba, Paired, Lifesum, Reading.com, and many others. Learn more at https://funnelfox.com/