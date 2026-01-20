Inseego and AT&T Deliver Fixed Wireless Access for Businesses with the Inseego Wavemaker FX4200

Key Takeaways:

Inseego and AT&T Business join forces to deliver a powerful, business-grade fixed wireless connectivity solution that’s easy to deploy for businesses of all sizes.

Inseego’s Wavemaker FX4200 device helps bridge the gap between overly complex business wireline solutions and simplistic FWA solutions.

AT&T Business rounds out its portfolio of 5G-capable FWA devices that, when paired with AT&T Internet Air® for Business services, provides a robust fixed wireless connectivity solution that complements its wireline broadband services.



DALLAS and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) devices, and AT&T today announced that AT&T Business has selected Inseego's latest 5G FWA device the Wavemaker™ FX4200, as part of its portfolio of fixed wireless device offerings.

Designed to bridge the gap between performance and ease-of-use for enterprise wireless networks, Inseego’s new, innovative approach to FWA provides AT&T Business customers with high-performance 5G connectivity devices, with a focus on simplicity, fast deployment, and easy management options. Starting today, AT&T will make this device available to its business customers.1

“Our customers are eager for more advanced 5G FWA devices, including business-grade functionality and security. What they want is a simple solution that is easy to deploy, operate, and manage,” said Nazanin Hoglund, assistant vice president of mobility devices and converged products, AT&T Business. “We believe the Wavemaker FX4200 will help deliver that.”

AT&T delivers powerful business solutions by collaborating with Inseego to provide a fixed wireless connectivity solution with advanced router capabilities, including remote device management, real-time performance insights, and robust security. Businesses can easily manage multiple locations, and the FX4200 is ideal for organizations without on-site IT, such as retail, restaurants, branch offices, pop-ups, schools, and government facilities.

“We’re excited to work with AT&T to make fixed wireless access a great solution for businesses at scale,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “The FX4200 is designed to take the complexity out of enterprise wireless, enabling businesses to use 5G2 in a way that feels familiar, reliable, and easy to deploy. We see this as an important step in expanding the role of FWA and cellular connectivity in business networks.”

FX4200: Enterprise Power, Simplified

The Inseego Wavemaker FX4200 combines multi-gig 5G performance, where available with built-in intelligence and manageability via Inseego Connect.

Key capabilities include:

Wi-Fi 7 for up to 256 connections, live failover and failback between wireless and wired WAN options, and reliable service and speed

5G-capable, with LTE backward compatibility

Integrated 8+ hour battery backup for power resilience and ease of deployment

Enterprise-grade hardware security, including FIPS 140-3 compliance, VPN, and VLAN support

Zero-touch setup, on-device speed-test, and signal optimization display for faster deployment

Integrated antennas for simplified deployment, and SMA ports for optional external antennas

Routing stack with advanced policy control

All critical IP developed exclusively at Inseego’s San Diego headquarters

Availability

The Inseego FX4200 and Inseego Connect are available now through AT&T Business for use with AT&T Internet Air® for Business service (sold separately). For information on AT&T Internet Air® for Business options, see att.com/aiab.



Learn more at www.inseego.com/fx4200.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com



©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Wavemaker and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140 plus years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

pr@inseego.com

1 Wavemaker FX4200 is 5G-SA and NSA capable/LTE backward compatible.

2 Coverage not available everywhere. 5G+ is offered in limited locations in specific cities. See att.com/5Gnetwork for details.