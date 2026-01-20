Patria Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 37 years of experience and over $51 billion in assets under management, we believe we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

Asset Classes: Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Private Equity, Solutions (GPMS), and Public Equities

Main sectors: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services

Investment Regions: Latin America, Europe and the U.S.

