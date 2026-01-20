UMeWorld Advances Malaysia Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Feedstock Facility Into Industrial Execution; Unlocks Critical Feedstock Supply for Global SAF Market

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF), a company advancing enzymatic biorefining solutions for renewable fuels and functional nutrition, today announced key execution milestones for its Malaysia Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) feedstock facility, marking the project’s transition into industrial execution. The facility is designed to supply SAF-ready renewable fuel intermediates to refiners and SAF aggregators seeking compliant, scalable feedstock solutions.

The Malaysia SAF feedstock initiative will be executed through UMeWorld’s newly formed Malaysian subsidiary, Verdant Sustainable Fuel Sdn. Bhd., which was incorporated on January 16, 2026, and will manage project development, construction, and commercial operations.

Addressing the Global SAF Feedstock Constraint

The global aviation industry faces a structural constraint in scaling SAF: the limited availability of qualified, low-carbon waste-based feedstocks that can be efficiently processed by existing refinery infrastructure. Many refineries encounter technical and economic challenges when handling high-acidity and impurity-rich waste oils such as palm oil mill effluent (POME) and used cooking oil (UCO), which can degrade conventional catalysts and increase operating costs. UMeWorld’s Malaysia platform is designed to address this constraint by converting difficult-to-process waste lipids into specification-driven renewable fuel intermediates. These intermediates are intended to integrate with existing hydroprocessing and SAF upgrading units, reducing the need for costly refinery modifications and expanding the pool of usable waste-based feedstocks.

Technology-Enabled Commercial Advantage

UMeWorld’s Malaysia platform is built around a technology-enabled conversion process designed to expand the usable universe of waste-based feedstocks for renewable fuel production. Unlike conventional processing approaches that struggle with high-acidity and impurity-rich inputs, the platform is engineered to consistently upgrade challenging waste lipids into renewable fuel intermediates compatible with existing refinery systems. The conversion process is designed to operate under lower-severity conditions than conventional chemical refining approaches, improving feedstock tolerance, reducing degradation risk, and enabling more efficient downstream integration.

This technology advantage delivers tangible commercial benefits for fuel offtakers:

Broader feedstock access: Enables utilization of waste streams typically constrained or excluded by traditional refining processes

Enables utilization of waste streams typically constrained or excluded by traditional refining processes Infrastructure compatibility: Produces intermediates designed to integrate with existing hydroprocessing and SAF upgrading units

Produces intermediates designed to integrate with existing hydroprocessing and SAF upgrading units Improved economics: Supports competitive pricing by reducing feedstock constraints and downstream processing complexity





“The SAF market does not face a demand problem - it faces a feedstock and economics problem,” said Michael Lee, Chief Executive Officer of UMeWorld. “Our Malaysia platform is designed to unlock underutilized waste feedstocks and convert them into intermediates that refineries can actually use, while maintaining disciplined and predictable economics. That combination is essential for SAF to scale sustainably.”

Facility Execution and Timeline

The Malaysia SAF feedstock facility is engineered to meet European Union ReFuelEU Aviation carbon-intensity thresholds and is planned with an initial nameplate capacity of approximately 10,000 metric tonnes per year. The plant architecture emphasizes modularity, enabling future expansion and replication. Key execution milestones include:

Operating entity in place: Verdant Sustainable Fuel Sdn. Bhd. incorporated January 16, 2026

Verdant Sustainable Fuel Sdn. Bhd. incorporated January 16, 2026 Site selection underway: Final site selection targeted within the next 90 days, prioritizing feedstock density, logistics access, and port connectivity

Final site selection targeted within the next 90 days, prioritizing feedstock density, logistics access, and port connectivity Construction timeline: Subject to site finalization and permitting progression, initial construction activities expected to commence later in 2026





Strategic Outlook

The Malaysia Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) feedstock initiative is a cornerstone of UMeWorld’s Strategy 2026, which prioritizes the development of scalable, capital-efficient industrial biofuel infrastructure alongside the continued expansion of the Company’s DAGola™ functional nutrition platform. By deploying a consistent and replicable processing platform across both sectors, UMeWorld aims to strengthen operational efficiency, enforce cost discipline, and create durable long-term shareholder value.

About Verdant Sustainable Fuel Sdn. Bhd.

Verdant Sustainable Fuel Sdn. Bhd. is a wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary of UMeWorld Inc., a Delaware corporation formed in connection with the Company’s previously disclosed redomiciliation transaction, established to develop, construct, and operate renewable fuel feedstock processing facilities in Southeast Asia. Verdant focuses on converting challenging waste lipids into specification-driven renewable fuel intermediates designed to meet European Union ReFuelEU Aviation carbon-intensity thresholds. Through technology-enabled conversion processes, the platform is intended to unlock underutilized waste streams and deliver scalable, infrastructure-compatible feedstock solutions for the global SAF market.

About UMeWorld Limited

UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) is the current public reporting issuer whose securities trade on the OTC Markets. The Company advances renewable fuels and functional nutrition through its operating subsidiaries, including the Verdant platform and the DAGola™ functional nutrition brand. UMeWorld has completed a corporate redomiciliation transaction pursuant to which UMeWorld Inc. is expected to succeed as the public reporting issuer, subject to effectiveness by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). To learn more, visit www.umeworld.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, regarding UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements also include, but are not limited to, the potential development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) pathways.

CONTACT:

Michael Lee

CEO, UMeWorld Limited

Email: investors@umeworld.com