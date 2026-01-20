Global Feed Vitamins Market: Growth Outlook, Trends, and Strategic Insights

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed vitamins market is set for steady expansion, reflecting the livestock industry’s growing emphasis on balanced, science-based animal nutrition. Valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. This growth is driven by rising demand for vitamins that support animal health, immunity, growth performance, and reproductive efficiency across poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture.

As modern animal production becomes more intensive and performance-focused, feed vitamins are transitioning from optional supplements to essential components of daily feed formulations.

Key Market Takeaways at a Glance

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in 2025

Water-soluble vitamins are projected to grow at the fastest rate (2025–2030)

Poultry is expected to dominate with a 45.0% share in 2025

Dry vitamin forms are projected to hold a significant 76.5% market share in 2025

Major industry leaders include Cargill, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances, Evonik Industries AG, and BASF SE

Emerging players such as VITALAC, Tex Biosciences, and Centafarm SRL are gaining traction in specialized niche segments

Feed Vitamins Market Overview: Nutrition at the Core of Animal Performance

The feed vitamins market is witnessing consistent growth as producers increasingly prioritize animal health, immunity, productivity, and feed conversion efficiency. Rising awareness of vitamin deficiencies, coupled with the rapid expansion of intensive livestock farming and aquaculture, is accelerating the adoption of vitamin-enriched feed.

Vitamins play a vital role in:

Supporting metabolic functions

Strengthening immune response

Enhancing reproductive performance

Reducing stress and mortality

Improving overall feed efficiency

These benefits make feed vitamins indispensable in modern livestock and aquaculture nutrition strategies.

Feed Vitamins Market Growth Driver: Commercialization and Industrial Livestock Operations

One of the strongest drivers of market growth is the rapid commercialization of livestock farming. Large-scale poultry, dairy, swine, and aquaculture operations rely heavily on scientifically balanced vitamin formulations to maintain productivity in high-density systems.

As animal farming becomes more structured and industrialized:

Feed formulations are becoming more precise

Nutrient consistency is a top priority

Performance-oriented nutrition is gaining importance

This shift is significantly increasing the use of vitamin premixes and supplements across global feed production systems.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Regional Market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for feed vitamins during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by expanding poultry, swine, and aquaculture production in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Key factors driving regional growth include:

Rising demand for meat, eggs, and seafood

Transition from traditional to commercial farming systems

Expansion of integrated feed mills and livestock operations

Increased focus on productivity, immunity, and disease prevention

In this region, feed vitamins are increasingly viewed as essential nutritional inputs, rather than optional additives, accelerating market growth ahead of other regions.

Segment Insights

Water-Soluble Vitamins: Fastest-Growing Segment

The water-soluble vitamins segment is projected to grow at the highest rate globally. Vitamins such as B-complex and vitamin C are widely used across all livestock species to support:

Energy metabolism

Stress management

Immune function

Growth and recovery

Their easy absorption and flexibility—being added to feed or drinking water—make them especially valuable during heat stress, disease recovery, and intensive growth phases.

Dry Vitamins: Leading by Form

The dry segment is expected to dominate the feed vitamins industry, holding 76.5% share in 2025. This growth is driven by:

Superior stability and longer shelf life

Ease of handling and storage

Compatibility with large-scale feed manufacturing

Uniform blending in premix and compound feed

Feed manufacturers favor dry vitamins for their reliability, reduced processing losses, and consistent nutrient delivery.

Competitive Landscape

The market features a mix of global leaders and agile regional players. Prominent companies such as ADM, BASF SE, dsm-firmenich, Nutreco, and Adisseo (France) continue to strengthen their presence through innovation, scale, and global distribution networks.

At the same time, specialized startups and SMEs are carving out strong positions in species-specific and functional vitamin solutions, highlighting opportunities for differentiation and innovation.

A Market Anchored in Performance Nutrition

The global feed vitamins market is poised for sustained growth as livestock and aquaculture producers focus on efficiency, health, and productivity. With increasing commercialization, structured feeding practices, and rising protein demand worldwide, vitamins will remain a cornerstone of modern animal nutrition.

As the industry evolves, demand for safe, effective, and performance-driven vitamin formulations will continue to shape the future of the feed vitamins market through 2030 and beyond.

Key Questions Addressed by Report

1. What are feed vitamins?

Feed vitamins are essential micronutrients added to animal feed to support growth, immunity, metabolism, reproduction, and overall health in livestock and aquaculture species such as poultry, swine, ruminants, and fish.

2. Why are feed vitamins important in modern animal nutrition?

Feed vitamins help prevent nutrient deficiencies, improve feed conversion efficiency, reduce stress, enhance immunity, and support reproductive performance—especially in intensive and commercial farming systems.

3. What is the projected growth of the global feed vitamins market?

The global feed vitamins market is expected to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2025 to USD 2.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

4. Which region dominates the feed vitamins market?

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for 36.0% of the global market in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing region due to expanding poultry, swine, and aquaculture production.

5. Which animal segment uses feed vitamins the most?

The poultry segment is the largest consumer of feed vitamins, expected to hold a 45.0% market share in 2025, driven by high production intensity and strong focus on feed efficiency and immunity.

6. What are water-soluble vitamins, and why are they growing rapidly?

Water-soluble vitamins such as B-complex and vitamin C dissolve easily in water, are quickly absorbed, and are widely used during stress, disease recovery, and growth phases—making them the fastest-growing segment.

7. Which form of feed vitamins is most commonly used?

Dry feed vitamins dominate the market, accounting for a 76.5% share in 2025, due to better stability, longer shelf life, easy handling, and suitability for large-scale feed manufacturing.