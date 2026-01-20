House of Doge – The Official Corporate Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation – and Merger Partner Brag House Announce New App in Development Called Such

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with Merger Partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), are proud to announce the development of a new mobile application titled “Such”, which is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. The Such app will offer Dogecoin users a new and direct way to engage with payments and bring further real world utility to Dogecoin.

The Such app will not only help users create their own wallet and purchase Dogecoin, but also offer a new way to engage with small businesses. Through the “Hustles” feature, users will be able to implement Dogecoin payments and introduce a new transaction channel for their customers.

“I’ve seen so many people in the Dogecoin Community try to start something themselves. Be it an artist selling prints or a person offering lawn care services, everyone has a side hustle these days,” said Timothy Stebbing, CTO of House of Doge. “We want to enable anyone to start their hustle with Dogecoin through the Such app. We’re planning to enable anyone to start selling their hustle in as few clicks as possible.”

House of Doge is building the Such app to reduce friction on both sides of a Dogecoin transaction: helping holders spend Doge more easily, and helping merchants add Dogecoin as a payment method in a way that is practical for day-to-day commerce. The company believes expanding utility through product infrastructure is a direct driver of long-term Dogecoin adoption and a stronger ecosystem.

The app is being developed by a team of twenty, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, led by the CTO of House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Director, Timothy Stebbing. The team has been designing and developing the mobile app, built on the open source technology developed by the Foundation, creating new ways to interact with Dogecoin and its ecosystem. Development began in March 2025 with an initial launch targeted for the first half of 2026.

“We’re planning to offer more by going beyond another wallet app that lets you buy Dogecoin. We have unique features we’re expecting to release, all with the quality and ease of use through the wealth of experience our development team brings,” CEO of House of Doge, Marco Margiotta said. “We want to see Dogecoin become a widely used global decentralized currency. By building our own solution, we’re able to bring people on that journey together with our many strategic partnerships.”

Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO of Brag House commented, “The transition from Culture to Capital happens when you give everyday users the tools to turn their social energy into economic value. The Such app represents the next frontier for how communities connect, create, and transact in a digital-first economy. At Brag House, we’ve always believed in amplifying voices and empowerment, and now, through our partnership with House of Doge, that mission expands globally. This gives users the freedom to build, earn, and engage using Dogecoin, not as a concept, but as a real, usable currency. This is more than just innovation; it’s about democratizing access to opportunity for everyone through digital technology. The platform turns our community into an active, functioning economy.”



At launch, Such will include:

Self-custodial wallet: A simple, user-friendly wallet experience designed to help users manage their Dogecoin with confidence.

A simple, user-friendly wallet experience designed to help users manage their Dogecoin with confidence. Real-time transaction feed: A live view of transactions so users can track activity and understand where their Doge is moving in real time.

A live view of transactions so users can track activity and understand where their Doge is moving in real time. Merchant Tools (Hustles): A feature built to help merchants and independent sellers list what they offer, connect with customers, and accept Dogecoin as payment.



Beyond the launch features announced today, House of Doge is developing additional capabilities intended to give users new ways to use their Dogecoin, with more details to be shared as development progresses.

Go to www.such.inc to get a features overview, keep on top of ongoing updates, and a signup for the global closed beta waitlist.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

