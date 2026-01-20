Radix Health Rebrands as Pivotal Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Health, whose flagship independent dispute resolution (IDR) technology has grown rapidly, today announced that it has rebranded as Pivotal Health. The new name reflects the company’s accelerating growth, expanding partnerships, and broader mission to help providers navigate persistent underpayment within an increasingly complex reimbursement landscape.

The rebrand follows a monumental 2025 for Pivotal, marked by further scaling of the company’s technology and AI systems, deepening strategic partnerships, and accelerating rapid growth in its customer base.

Since the introduction of the No Surprises Act, providers have reported nearly a 40% decline in out-of-network reimbursements , leaving many — especially independent groups — increasingly underwater. Pivotal Health supports providers on this mission across specialties, including emergency medicine, anesthesiology and radiology, as well as hospitals and health systems. The company’s solution integrates directly with all major hospital-based Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems.

Pivotal Health’s evolved brand centers on transparency and simplicity, delivered through AI-powered software built for an increasingly complex reimbursement ecosystem. Pivotal’s clear value proposition has resulted in a 15x client increase in 2025, demonstrating a market need for tech-forward solutions.

“Our transition to Pivotal Health marks a defining moment in our evolution,” said Max Mangum, CEO and Co-Founder of Pivotal Health. “Providers deserve a dependable technology partner who brings clarity, scale, and measurable results to the reimbursement process. This new brand reflects who we are at our core, and what will define our future: using technology and AI to balance the scales of increasingly complex reimbursement for providers.”

Continuing this momentum, Pivotal Health has formed multiple strategic partnerships with 20+ major RCM providers and provider service companies to help providers optimize out-of-network reimbursement and strengthen their payer strategies. Pivotal Health’s proven value, along with its software, proprietary data, and AI technology, makes it a trusted ally to RCM partners, ensuring provider clients can efficiently secure fair reimbursement, from open negotiation to final payment collection.

As Pivotal Health continues to scale, the company remains committed to its aligned-incentive model, earning revenue only after providers are paid. This success-based approach has unlocked IDR as a vital strategy, surfacing significant upside for providers.



“Pivotal Health is addressing one of the most urgent financial pressures facing healthcare providers of all sizes today: fighting for fair reimbursement,” said Sofia Guerra, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Pivotal helps providers navigate these very intricate claims negotiations without the burden of administration and staff bloat. Pivotal’s differentiated technology, leveraging artificial intelligence, provides a significant impact to providers in the complex reimbursement recovery space.”

With demonstrated success in helping providers navigate the IDR process, an updated brand identity, and expanded partnerships, Pivotal is primed to continue leveraging its technological and industry expertise to support providers large and small as they navigate an increasingly challenging reimbursement environment.

To learn more and explore Pivotal Health, visit their website: pivotalhealth.ai .

About Pivotal Health

Pivotal Health is a healthcare technology company helping providers achieve fair reimbursement through integrated software, data, and AI. Originally built to simplify Independent Dispute Resolution, Pivotal partners with providers and RCM organizations nationwide to reduce administrative burden and restore balance in reimbursement.

