Hybrid Power Solutions Announces Proof of Concept Agreement with Reliable Robots to Explore Industrial Automation at Etobicoke Facility

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTC: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of portable and fuel-free power solutions, is pleased to announce the execution of a Proof of Concept (POC) Development Agreement with Reliable Robots ("Reliable Robots"), a prominent Canadian provider of service robotics solutions.

Under the agreement dated January 19, 2026, Reliable Robots will deploy autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) from leading platforms, including Pudu Robotics and Keenon Robotics, at Hybrid’s new facility in Etobicoke, Ontario. The initial deployment is expected to include a compact and versatile unit such as the PUDU T300 industrial delivery robot and/or the Keenon T9. The proof of concept is intended to evaluate the robots’ performance in real-world material handling and delivery tasks within production environments, providing hands-on experience for Hybrid’s team and generating data on operational efficiency, workflow improvements, and scalability potential.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) provide a flexible and scalable means of automating material movement and process-support tasks within industrial environments. The PUDU T-Series family offers higher-capacity options, supporting payloads of up to 600 kg for transport, advanced VSLAM+ navigation for rapid deployment without environmental modifications, agile maneuverability in constrained spaces, and multi-modal capabilities including delivery, lifting, and follow-me modes. The more compact Keenon T9, with a 40 kg payload capacity, supports lighter-duty workflows where space and maneuverability are key. The collaboration may also explore additional robotic applications, including cleaning and other process-support operations, to identify opportunities for near-term ROI by reducing reliance on manual labour and conventional equipment. Through this collaboration, Hybrid Power Solutions will continue to have access to emerging robotic platforms and ongoing insight into the evolving automation landscape.

"This POC represents an exciting step in our commitment to modernizing operations and enhancing efficiency at our Etobicoke facility," said François Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "As we scale production of our clean energy solutions, integrating autonomous robotics for material movement and related tasks aligns with our focus on operational resilience, labour optimization, and supporting the growth of Canada's competitive clean-tech manufacturing sector. Partnering with Reliable Robots allows us to test proven technology in our own environment and gather insights to inform future automation priorities."

Reliable Robots will provide the robot, setup, training, technical support, and collaborative data analysis at no cost during the POC period, demonstrating the value of its solutions. Hybrid will provide facility access, designate personnel for training and operation, and share relevant operational feedback. The Parties will jointly measure key performance indicators, conduct regular progress reviews, and prepare a summary report at the conclusion of the testing phase.

The POC is expected to begin with robot deployment within approximately two weeks of the Effective Date, followed by a 4-6 week testing period and subsequent evaluation. The initiative reflects a shared vision outlined in the agreement's disclosure statement: a high-level collaboration to explore automation's value in material handling, deliver real-world insights into shop floor performance, identify high-impact tasks, and guide decisions on facility layout, labour strategies, and scalable automation as production grows—contributing to stronger, more resilient Canadian manufacturing.

“This partnership underscores Reliable Robots’ dedication to bringing practical, innovative robotics to Canadian industries,” added Johnny Alfonso, Founder and CEO of Reliable Robots. “Our goal is to help Canadian manufacturers scale with confidence, keeping production, expertise, and value creation here at home while demonstrating how autonomous systems can support skilled workforces, streamline operations, and drive efficiency in clean-tech production environments.”

Hybrid Power Solutions looks forward to the outcomes of this POC and potential future opportunities to expand automation across its operations.

About Hybrid Power Solutions

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS." The Company specializes in developing portable power systems that eliminate the need for fossil fuels in off-grid and remote applications. With a focus on environmental responsibility and technological innovation, Hybrid Power Solutions is committed to leading the clean energy transition.

On Behalf of the Company,

Francois Byrne, CEO and Director

For further information, inquiries, or media opportunities, please contact:

Hybrid Power Solutions

E: invest@hybridps.ca

T: 866-549-2743

www.investhps.com

Investor Relations

Dean Stuart

E: dean@boardmarker.net

T: 403-617-7609

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimates as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.