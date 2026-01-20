Bridge Investment Group Appoints Dugan Fife as Head of Wealth Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (“Bridge” or the “Company”), today announced that Dugan Fife has been appointed Head of Wealth Solutions and Senior Managing Director, effective January 19. Fife will lead the firm’s efforts to expand and enhance its wealth solutions platform, delivering innovative investment opportunities and tailored strategies to meet the evolving needs of private wealth clients. Fife joins a high-performing Wealth distribution team at Bridge that serves clients through core investment verticals including Residential, Industrial, Real Estate Credit, and Net Lease.

“Dugan’s exceptional track record and experience leading private wealth platform growth will be instrumental as Bridge continues to deliver innovative solutions for our clients,” said Dean Allara, Bridge Vice Chairman. “Bridge has long been focused on partnering with distribution platforms to service the Wealth space, and Dugan’s leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale and diversify our suite of offerings.”

Fife joins Bridge from Hines Private Wealth Solutions, where he spent over 20 years and most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Distribution for the Americas, leading the sales and marketing of investment solutions and financial services across key growth markets including the U.S., Canada and Latin America. During his time at Hines, he was promoted to increasingly senior roles and oversaw several significant capital formation initiatives including successfully closing seven DST exchange offerings in the last three years.

“Bridge has built a differentiated private wealth platform grounded in specialized real estate expertise and strong long-term partnerships,” said Fife. “With the scale of Bridge and Apollo’s established strengths across real estate equity and credit, we believe we are well positioned to deliver attractive, solutions-oriented strategies for advisors and their clients. I look forward to joining the team and working closely with our distribution partners to expand access to high-quality investment opportunities across the private wealth ecosystem.”

Following the acquisition of Bridge by Apollo last year, the firms oversee approximately $120 billion of real estate assets under management. This strategic hire underscores Bridge’s commitment to providing leading solutions and deepening relationships across the entire private wealth landscape.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

