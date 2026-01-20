BrightInsight Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Three Key Hires to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc ., the leading global platform for biopharma digital health solutions, today announced the appointment of three industry veterans to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT). Joining the company are Robert Zdon as Chief Operating Officer, Eric Redline as Senior Vice President of Market Development and Customer Success, and Leigh Wager as Vice President of Product.

These strategic hires follow a year of significant milestones for BrightInsight, including successful global launches and expansion of high-impact digital solutions—most notably the Patient App developed in collaboration with Sanofi and their partner, Regeneron—and a successful new round of fundraising. The expansion of the leadership team underscores BrightInsight’s commitment to investing in top-tier talent to maintain its growth trajectory with speed and strategic focus.

“BrightInsight is at a pivotal inflection point. We have proven that our platform delivers measurable clinical impact, including significant lifts in patient treatment adherence and persistence,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. “On the back of our recent product successes and funding, we are now investing heavily in our greatest asset: our people. Bob, Eric and Leigh bring a wealth of experience that will be vital as we scale our operations and continue to define the digital health infrastructure for the world’s largest biopharma companies and their leading brands.”

About the New Appointees:

Robert joins BrightInsight with extensive experience in scaling healthcare technology organizations. Most recently, he served as COO at ABOUT Healthcare, where he was instrumental in driving operational excellence and strategic growth. At BrightInsight, Robert will oversee global operations, ensuring the company’s internal infrastructure keeps pace with its rapid market expansion. Eric Redline : Eric is a seasoned healthcare and digital transformation executive with more than two decades of experience helping life sciences organizations harness technology to improve patient outcomes. He previously served as EVP of Product Strategy, Product Management, and Customer Success at Swoop. Eric will focus on accelerating market adoption of the BrightInsight Platform and its AI-driven capabilities, ensuring that BrightInsight’s global customers achieve maximum value and clinical impact through the platform.

The addition of these leaders comes as BrightInsight continues to expand the capabilities of its platform, including the integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence. With a strengthened leadership team and a robust balance sheet, BrightInsight is uniquely positioned to help its partners transition from reactive support to proactive, data-driven patient care.

About BrightInsight

BrightInsight is the trusted partner and de-facto platform for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions. For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, the company offers the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions. BrightInsight’s cloud-based platform is the foundation for patient companion apps, digital-first patient support programs (PSP) and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions to improve medication persistence and adherence.

Customers partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies in their largest markets and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value.

