Harbourfront Centre launches open call for artists to design landmark waterfront mural ahead of 2026 World Cup

In anticipation of an exciting summer on Toronto's waterfront, including the global spotlight of the 2026 World Cup, Harbourfront Centre invites visionary artists to design a bold, large-scale mural at its waterfront campus. Unveiled ahead of Harbourfront Centre's 2026 summer season, the artwork will remain in place for multiple years, serving as a lasting symbol of unity and celebration as Ontario's capital city welcomes the world.

Centred on the theme “A City in Celebration,” the mural will reflect Toronto’s dynamic spirit, celebrating its diversity and the connections that unite its communities. The piece will capture the joy, playfulness and collective pride that emerge when Toronto is in the global spotlight. The selected artist or collective will receive $10,000 to realize their vision.

“Harbourfront Centre welcomes millions of visitors a year, and we know this summer will bring even more people to the waterfront,” said Janna Hiemstra, Manager of Craft & Design at Harbourfront Centre. “As Toronto prepares to welcome 2026 World Cup visitors, this mural offers a powerful opportunity to connect with both new and returning guests through a bold visual presence at our waterfront campus, one that reflects the energy, creativity and sense of connection that define our city.”

Harbourfront Centre welcomes over 6.3 million visitors annually, underscoring its role as a vibrant hub for activity and artistic expression. Located on Harbourfront Centre’s waterfront campus, this mural will serve as a welcoming symbol and shared experience for millions of residents and visitors throughout the summer, supporting its mission in providing public access to the waterfront and amplifying diverse artistic voices.

Artist Submission Details

Harbourfront Centre welcomes artists from all disciplines to participate in this project. Interested applicants should review the submission guidelines and criteria on our website.

What: Open call for artists to create a large-scale waterfront mural

Why: To celebrate Toronto itself as the host city ahead of FIFA 2026

How: $10,000 commission + submission deadline

Submission deadline: Friday, March 20, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST

Announcement of selected artist(s): April 2, 2026

For complete details and to submit your proposal, please visit HarbourfrontCentre.com.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is an international centre for contemporary arts, culture and ideas and a registered charitable not-for-profit organization operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto’s central waterfront. Harbourfront Centre presents year-round programming across arts, culture, recreation and learning, championing contemporary Canadian artists while fostering local and global cultural exchange.

