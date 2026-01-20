Meat Processing Equipment Market Outlook : Projected to Exceed USD 18 Billion by 2033 with a 5% CAGR says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 12 Bn in 2026 and will expand to USD 18 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5% between 2026 and 2033. The global expansion of international fast-food chains plays a pivotal role in shaping the worldwide meat processing equipment market. As brands such as McDonald’s and KFC enter new regions, the need for consistent, large-scale production of processed meat increases. These operators depend on a reliable supply of standardized poultry and meat products—such as chicken strips, ground patties, and precisely trimmed cuts—that meet strict quality, safety, and hygiene standards.

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Key Takeaways

Based on meat type, beef segment is slated to account for 37% of the global meat processing equipment market share in 2026.

Meat slicing equipment (meat slicer) is expected to remain the top-selling equipment in the market, accounting for about 29% of the total market share in 2026.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the global meat processing equipment industry with a share of 37% in 2026.

North America, with an estimated 24% share in 2026, is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for meat processing equipment manufacturers during the forecast period.

Growing Processed Meat Product Demand Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new meat processing equipment market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. Increasing demand for processed meat products, booming foodservice sector, technological advancements, growing preferences for convenience foods, and rising adoption of automation are some of the major meat processing equipment market growth factors.

Rapid population growth, urbanization, and shifting lifestyles are increasing the consumption of meat and processed meat products like sausages, bacon, nuggets, and ready-to-eat meals. This trend is driving demand for meat processing equipment. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), average per capita global meat consumption is estimated to rise by 2% through 2032. This is expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of meat processing equipment market during the forecast period.

High Cost of Automated Meat Processing Equipment Hampering Market Growth

The global meat processing equipment market outlook remains optimistic, owing to rising meat consumption worldwide and growing demand for commercial meat processing equipment like slaughterhouse equipment, meat slicers, and meat dicers. However, high cost of advanced meat processing machines, such as meat cutting equipment and meat mixing equipment, might limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Advanced meat processing machines, especially smart meat processing equipment, are quite expensive. This deters small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from purchasing these costly machines, which could reduce overall meat processing equipment market demand in the coming years.

Booming Food Service Industry Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Growth in restaurants, fast-food chains, supermarkets, and organized retail formats increases demand for processed meats. This is prompting meat processors to adopt high-capacity, efficient machinery. Thus, expansion of food service industry worldwide is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of meat processing equipment during the forecast period.

Emerging Meat Processing Equipment Market Trends

Rising global meat consumption is boosting sales of meat processing equipment. Higher disposable incomes and changing dietary preferences, especially in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, are increasing meat consumption. This, in turn, drives the demand for meat processing equipment to meet production needs.

Sustainability trend is gradually making inroads into the meat processing machinery market. Environmental concerns, energy cost pressures, and waste reduction priorities are driving adoption of energy-efficient, sustainable meat processing technologies that minimize water use as well as reduce energy consumption and waste generation.

Leading food manufacturing and food service companies are increasingly adopting automatic meat processing machines. These include automatic meat cutting equipment, meat grinding equipment, meat mixing equipment, meat tenderizing equipment, meat smoking equipment, meat slicers, and meat dicers. This trend will likely support expansion of the meat processing machinery industry in the coming years.

Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict food safety and hygiene standards. This is compelling companies to use modern meat processing equipment with advanced features like contamination control and traceability to ensure compliance.

There is a rising trend of using automation, robotics, IoT, AI, and smart monitoring systems in industrial meat processing equipment. Top meat processing equipment companies are adopting these advanced technologies to increase precision, throughput, and operational efficiency while lowering labor needs and waste. These technological innovations are expected to drive growth in meat processing equipment during the forecast period.

Analyst’s View

“The global meat processing equipment market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by rising meat consumption, increasing focus on food safety and hygiene, growing adoption of automated processing solutions, and rising trend of using AI in meat processing equipment,” said a senior CMI analyst. “Manufacturers investing in advanced, energy-efficient, and high-capacity equipment are well-positioned to benefit from expanding processing facilities and evolving regulatory standards.”

Current Events and Their Impact on the Meat Processing Equipment Market

Event Description and Impact Sustainable Processing Technology Development Description: Energy-Efficient Equipment Mandates. Impact: Carbon reduction targets in EU and North America driving demand for low-energy consumption processing systems. Description: Waste-to-Energy Processing Integration .

Waste-to-Energy Processing Integration Impact: Circular economy initiatives creating demand for equipment that converts processing waste into renewable energy. Technological Advancement and Automation Acceleration Description: AI-Powered Quality Control Systems. Impact: Growing demand for vision-based inspection equipment and automated defect detection systems in meat processing facilities. Description: Robotic Meat Processing Solutions.

Robotic Meat Processing Solutions. Impact: Increased investment in robotic cutting, deboning, and packaging equipment to address labor shortages and improve precision.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the meat processing equipment market report:

Luigi Ostoni SRL

Storci S.p.A

DEMACO

Imperia & Monferrina S.p.A

ITALGI S.r.l

Marcato S.r.l

Bottene SNC

La Parmigiana S.r.l

Italpast S.r.l

Pama Roma S.r.l

Philips N.V

Fimar S.p.A

KitchenAid

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Weston Brands LLC



Key Developments

In January 2026, Henco Machinery launched its new Meat Equal-Weight Cutting Line. The machinery is designed to improve efficiency, precision, and safety standards in the meat processing sector.

In September 2024, Hiwell showed its latest food processing machines at the 22nd Chinese International Meat Industry Exhibition. The company presented equipment that makes cutting, shaping, and packing meat products faster and easier.

Market Segmentation

Meat Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021 - 2033)

Beef

Mutton

Pork

Others

Equipment Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021 - 2033)

Slicing

Bending

Dicing

Grinding

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2021 - 2033)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



