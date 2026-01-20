SVN® International Expands Presence in Maryland With the Addition of SVN | Call Sign Capital, LLC

Boston, MA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Public Benefit Corporation (SVN®), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor and the industry’s only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation, proudly announces the addition of SVN | Call Sign Capital LLC, located in Hagerstown, Maryland.

SVN | Call Sign Capital LLC is a newly established commercial real estate firm that has officially launched in Northwest Maryland with the opening of its Hagerstown office. Built intentionally from the ground up, the firm reflects a focused, high-performance approach rooted in disciplined growth, local market expertise, and national collaboration through the SVN platform.

The office is led by Managing Directors Taylor Smith (Managing Director / President of Sales) and Clayton Kilgallon (Managing Director / Principal Broker). SVN | Call Sign Capital operates with a “small but mighty” mindset, emphasizing strategic expansion and strong client outcomes.

Smith and Kilgallon share a long-standing professional relationship that began during their service in the United States Marine Corps, where they served together as infantrymen in the same platoon from 2013 to 2017. Following their military service, both founders independently built commercial real estate portfolios, management companies, and operating businesses across commercial real estate and adjacent industry sectors — consistently leveraging one another as trusted strategic resources.

“SVN’s culture encourages cooperation over competition,” said Smith. “That shared-value approach allows Advisors to deliver stronger outcomes for clients by leveraging a nationwide network. It reinforces our belief that long-term success in commercial real estate is built through teamwork — it truly takes a village.”

Kilgallon added, “We were drawn to SVN’s collaborative platform and the ability to partner seamlessly with offices across the United States. This network creates real value not just for our clients here in Maryland, but also for SVN offices nationwide.”

Looking ahead, SVN | Call Sign Capital LLC’s goals are rooted in disciplined growth, mentorship, and collaboration. Over the next five years, the firm aims to grow its advisory team to 10-15 Advisors and emerge as a recognized leader within the SVN franchise. Long-term, Smith and Kilgallon remain committed to serving their clients while also supporting new and existing SVN offices nationwide with the same welcoming support they received from day one.

SVN CEO Lukas Krause welcomed the new office to the network, noting, “Taylor and Clayton bring a unique combination of leadership, discipline, and entrepreneurial drive. Their intentional approach to building SVN | Call Sign Capital, paired with SVN’s collaborative culture, positions them for tremendous growth and impact within the network.”

For more information about SVN | Call Sign Capital LLC, visit svncallsigncapital.com.

About SVN®

SVN® is the world’s leading commercial real estate franchise. It is the only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation in the industry, and its growing network includes over 2,000 Advisors, staff, and independent owner-operators who support clients across markets. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, SVN empowers Advisors to deliver client-focused results and real-world impact through its industry-leading Shared Value Network®.

A healthy commercial real estate market is at the heart of every thriving community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, SVN is committed to creating Shared Value with our clients, communities, and the commercial real estate industry.

To learn more about joining SVN, visit www.svn.com.







