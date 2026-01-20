Eckrich® Scores Big for Education with $600,000 Donation at College Football Playoff National Championship

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eckrich, the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, welcomed ESPN’s Marty Smith to the field during the CFP National Championship on Jan. 19 in Miami. Marty Smith made three successful throws as part of the Eckrich® $1 Million Challenge for Teachers, unlocking $600,000 to benefit educators nationwide through the CFP Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

“Big wins don’t just happen on the field – they happen in classrooms every day thanks to teachers,” said Shane Smith, president and CEO of Smithfield Foods. “Teachers play an essential role in every community, and contributing $3.5 million since our Eckrich brand’s $1 Million Challenge for Teachers began is a true championship moment for all of us.”





Since 2018, Eckrich and the CFP Foundation have invited nominated teachers to take the field during regular season college games for a 15-yard throw challenge, giving them the chance to win up to $1 million for their schools. The program highlights educators in front of fans, while providing critical funding for classrooms nationwide. This year included visits to four schools as part of the Eckrich brand mobile tour.

While there was no winning throw this season, Eckrich recognized each of the selected educators for their dedication to their students by providing the CFP Foundation with $2,500 to support local education initiatives at each of the four games, as well as $500 worth of free groceries at a local retailer for the participating teachers, totaling $10,000 in donations and $2,000 in groceries.





“The greatest victories are about more than the scoreboard,” said Marty Smith, sports journalist for ESPN. “Those wins are about celebrating the people who worked hard to help you achieve that success. Partnering with Eckrich and the CFP Foundation means helping teachers inspire the next generation and changing lives. That’s a win worth celebrating.”

“Eckrich has been an incredible partner for eight years, and their unwavering support has been fundamental to the success of our mission,” said Britton Banowsky, executive director of the CFP Foundation. “Having a partner so dedicated to empowering teachers makes a significant impact in making our work possible.”

This past year, Eckrich also supported the Extra Yard Makeover program by providing $250,000 to five deserving schools across the country to transform and revitalize a central learning space of each school’s choice, such as a cafeteria, library or media center. Participating schools along the route of the brand’s annual college football fan mobile tour were selected on a merit and needs basis.

Eckrich also honored the winner of the Eckrich® Teacher of the Year, Sarah Damato, a special education teacher from Pennsylvania, with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to experience the 2026 CFP National Championship weekend, plus $5,000 to fund classroom projects.

For more information about the Eckrich $1 Million Challenge for Teachers and the Eckrich National Teacher of the Year program, please visit www.Eckrich.com/teachers . For more information about Eckrich, please visit www.Eckrich.com and follow Eckrich on Facebook , Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste, craftsmanship, care and pride. For more information, visit www.Eckrich.com and connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. Eckrich is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the event that crowns the national champion in college football. The CFP selection committee ranks the top 25 teams at the end of the regular season. The five highest ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will be seeded into a 12-team bracket based on the final ranking, with the four highest-ranked teams receiving a first-round bye. The teams ranked Nos. 5-12 will play in the CFP First Round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds. The Playoff Quarterfinals and Playoff Semifinals rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. For additional information on the College Football Playoff, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

About the College Football Playoff Foundation

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving as the community engagement arm of the College Football Playoff and works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations and non-profits to support educators and improve student outcomes. The purpose of the CFP Foundation lies in supporting PK-12 education by elevating the teaching profession. The CFP Foundation inspires and empowers educators by focusing its work in four areas: recognition, resources, recruitment and retention, and professional development. To learn more, visit cfp-foundation.org and follow Extra Yard for Teachers (@CFPExtraYard) on social media.

