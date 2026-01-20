InspireMD Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MIAMI, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR) (“InspireMD” or the “Company”), developer of the CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system for the prevention of stroke, today announced that the Compensation Committee of InspireMD’s Board of Directors approved inducement grants to one (1) new non-executive employee in the aggregate amount of 36,118 shares of restricted stock (the “Inducement Grants”) outside of InspireMD’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date as of January 14, 2026, as an inducement material to the non-executive employees entering into employment with InspireMD, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants were granted under the InspireMD’s 2024 Inducement Plan, which is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of InspireMD, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with InspireMD, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock vests over a three-year period, with one-third vesting on the first anniversary of the grant and the remainder vesting in two equal installments on the second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to continued employment with InspireMD as of such vesting dates.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

