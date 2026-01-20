Verist Inc. Strengthens Platform With Expanded Umbrella and Excess Liability Insurance Solutions Across Real Estate, Hospitality and Leisure, Financial Institutions, Professional Services, and Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verist Inc., a provider of holistic insurance and risk management solutions for commercial clients, announced today the expansion of its insurance platform, including enhanced underwriting capabilities and increased Umbrella and Excess (XS) liability capacity across its core industry verticals. This expansion reinforces Verist’s focus on middle market and large account commercial business and its commitment to delivering differentiated solutions in a challenging insurance marketplace.

Verist is a leading Managing General Underwriter (MGU) serving complex business risks across real estate; hospitality and leisure; financial institutions; professional services; and life sciences. Through its underwriting model, Verist delivers tailored insurance programs designed to address the unique risk profiles and operational complexities of each industry it serves.

Verist is a writer of core commercial insurance lines, including General Liability, Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Auto, and Property, providing comprehensive risk transfer solutions for its clients. In addition, Verist offers select products designed to address emerging exposures where appropriate. As part of this platform expansion, Verist has increased its capacity by offering higher Umbrella and Excess (XS) liability limits across its industry segments, enabling clients to better manage complex and evolving risk exposures.

Verist’s enhanced white-glove service model delivers a highly personalized client experience, pairing responsive service with strategic risk guidance and underwriting excellence. This approach positions Verist to help commercial clients secure the right coverage in an increasingly difficult market while maintaining long-term program stability.

“We are excited to continue expanding our capabilities and delivering innovative solutions for our clients,” said Michael Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Verist Inc. “Our ongoing investment in expanded capacity, underwriting expertise, and product development reflects our commitment to innovation and our desire to help clients navigate an increasingly complex risk environment. We remain focused on providing thoughtful, differentiated solutions that align with our clients’ needs and long-term objectives.”

With this expansion, Verist continues to strengthen its position as a market leader, delivering comprehensive insurance solutions across real estate; hospitality and leisure; financial institutions; professional services; and life sciences, supported by underwriting discipline, expanded Umbrella and Excess capacity, and a client-first service model.

About Verist Inc. (www.veristinc.com)

Verist Inc. (d/b/a Verist Insurance Services in the States of California and Florida) (“Verist”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verist underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verist is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verist receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners and vendors in connection with its sale of insurance to you. Verist is owned by United Risk Global®; an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity.