Tacnode Emerges from Stealth to Launch Tacnode Context Lake, a Shared Context Layer for AI Agents

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tacnode emerges from stealth, introducing Tacnode Context Lake and the general availability of Semantic Operators. Originally conceived by Xiaowei Jiang, the Context Lake system class is defined by Decision Coherence and is designed to support multi-agent systems. Tacnode Context Lake implements this system class by providing AI agents with a shared, live, semantic context layer, enabling coordinated reasoning and action at enterprise scale. With Tacnode Context Lake, AI agents can instantly share knowledge, update collective understanding, and act on data in milliseconds, accelerating intelligence across the enterprise.

As AI agents increasingly operate autonomously across enterprise environments, existing data infrastructure was not designed to maintain a single, consistent, and up-to-date operational context across databases, streams, feature stores, vector databases, and custom agent memory layers. These systems propagate state asynchronously, forcing agents to reason over delayed and incompatible representations of business reality. Tacnode Context Lake addresses this gap by maintaining a continuously updated, coherent context that all agents can access and act on in real time.

Tacnode Context Lake unifies live ingestion, incremental transformation, and low-latency retrieval within a single system. This architecture enables agents to update and retrieve shared context as data changes, while supporting millions of requests per second and delivering access to fresh, actionable information within milliseconds.



Semantic Operators allow agents to reason over shared context using semantic conditions and relationships that span both structured and unstructured data. This removes the boundary between data types for real-time, agent-native workloads, enabling agents to coordinate decisions based on customer behavior, operational state, and unstructured signals such as logs or feedback within a single shared context.

“AI agents today act in isolation, operating in separate systems that lack real-time context sharing. The result is state inconsistency: agents reason over delayed or conflicting representations of reality, leading to conflicting actions and cascading failures rather than coherent interactions,” said Xiaowei Jiang, CEO and Chief Architect at Tacnode. “Tacnode Context Lake provides a shared context layer that allows agents to reason and interact over the same live operational reality. When one agent updates shared context, that change is immediately reflected across all agents, enabling decisions to compound constructively instead of working at cross-purposes—on the same up-to-date reality, in real time.”

Tacnode’s platform is running in production with DoorDash. Using Tacnode Context Lake, the company has achieved sub-second end-to-end reactivity—reducing the time from a mobile customer action to usable backend context from minutes to hundreds of milliseconds. This real-time responsiveness allows the service to react to consumer intent as it forms, powering in-session personalization that feels immediate rather than retrospective. The result is a faster, more relevant experience that reduces friction, improves conversion, and scales seamlessly across millions of customers.

Tacnode Context Lake is available via the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, enabling enterprises to deploy and scale agentic systems using existing AWS procurement and infrastructure.

About Tacnode

Tacnode is an AI data infrastructure company transforming how enterprises deploy and scale intelligent systems. Founded in 2024 by Xiaowei Jiang, Tacnode Context Lake provides AI agents with a shared context layer for millisecond decision-making at scale. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Tacnode supports customers across financial services, AI, e-commerce, manufacturing and IoT, gaming, and cybersecurity.