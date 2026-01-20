TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Priority Equity share ($0.700 annually). Distributions are payable February 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at January 30, 2026. 

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.55 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.46. 

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

 Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (XTD)$0.05000
  
Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A)$0.05833
  
Record Date:January 30, 2026
  
Payable Date:February 10, 2026
  


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443www.tdbsplit.cominfo@quadravest.com

