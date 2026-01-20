Latham Dives in as an Official Sponsor of USA Artistic Swimming

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:SWIM] is starting the new year with a splash! The largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia and New Zealand has signed on as an official sponsor of USA Artistic Swimming, the national governing body for the Olympic sport of artistic swimming in the United States. Brought together by a shared commitment to excellence, premium performance and a love of swimming, the partnership aims to inspire families to explore the enjoyment and confidence that grow from time spent in the water.

“Latham is proud to support USA Artistic Swimming because everything the sport represents mirrors our company’s mission and the inspiration behind our products,” said Sean Gadd, president and CEO of Latham. “These athletes embody the joy and possibility that pools and swimming bring to families and communities, and we’re honored to help champion their journey.”

Artistic swimming demands total control and focus. Athletes train to hold their breath underwater, stay in perfect sync with their teammates and perform lifts and acrobatic moves that have become a trademark of the sport. They blend dance, strength, creativity and technical skill while making it look simple. The national team trains more than 50 hours a week, underscoring the level of discipline the sport requires.

“We are so appreciative for sponsors like Latham for really believing in us, our organization and our dream,” said Megan Abarca, Senior National Team Head Coach – USA Artistic Swimming. “We know without them we wouldn’t be able to do what we do every day to be able to compete our best.”

Just as the accomplished athletes of USA Artistic Swimming transform skill into art, Latham blends thoughtful design and engineering to create pools that deliver premium aesthetics and lasting enjoyment. The company’s industry-leading portfolio includes fiberglass and vinyl liner pools as well as pool covers and custom features that add safety and sophistication to any backyard.

The brand’s sponsorship of USA Artistic Swimming presents an opportunity for Latham to use its national footprint to generate awareness and excitement for the sport, while promoting the superior features and options of Latham pools demonstrated through the pageantry and artistry of the Olympic team. Throughout the coming year, Latham will share this message by highlighting the stories of USA Artistic Swimming Olympic athletes and how they discovered their love of swimming. These stories will appear on the company’s website, social channels and in its advocacy work around swimming education and water safety.

“At USA Artistic Swimming, we understand how early water confidence shapes everything from athletic ability to self-expression,” said Adam Andrasko, CEO of USA Artistic Swimming. “For many of our athletes, a backyard pool is where their journeys began – where they first put their faces in the water, learned to float and discovered the freedom that comes from feeling weightless. Latham’s support will help us to inspire the next generation to find delight and self-expression in the water.”

For more information about Latham and its partnership with USA Artistic Swimming, visit www.lathampool.com/usa-swimming/.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, go to www.lathampool.com.

About USA Artistic Swimming

USA Artistic Swimming is the official national governing body for the sport of artistic swimming in the U.S., with a legacy of Olympic competition and a mission to advance the sport through performance, innovation, and inclusion. Visit www.usaartisticswim.org to learn more.

