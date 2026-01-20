Motorsport Games Receives Autosport “Pioneering & Innovation” Award Nomination For Le Mans Ultimate and Reports Strong Player Engagement Growth Following Version 1.2 Update

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport series including Le Mans Ultimate, is pleased to share the title’s nomination for the Autosport “Pioneering & Innovation” Award.

This award nomination recognizes initiatives that advance motorsport through technology, engagement, and innovation and will be presented to the winner in a ceremony on Wednesday 21st January 2026 in London, England. The nomination places Le Mans Ultimate alongside leading projects across the global motorsport industry and underscores the title’s strong position within the racing simulation market.

Additionally, since the deployment of the Version 1.2 update in December, Le Mans Ultimate has recorded its highest concurrent player counts to date, reflecting sustained and growing engagement across the global simulation racing audience. The update delivered a broad set of content and platform improvements, including expanded European Le Mans Series integration, physics and handling refinements, the addition of Team races to the online championship system, and quality-of-life improvements driven by community feedback. Management views the resulting uplift in player activity as validation of the Company’s product roadmap and live-service development strategy.

Peak concurrent players since the verion 1.2 update are over 4 times higher than the same month last year with a peak of 8,740 on January 3, 2026 which co-incides with our live service offering of the “6 Hours of Monza”. This increase in player numbers is also reflected in the demand for online races with 12.5 million laps driven on our RaceControl online service in December which is an increase of 608% compared to the same month in the prior year.

“Post-update engagement trends demonstrate that our continued investment in product quality, authenticity, and community-driven development is resonating with players,” commented Stephen Hood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games. “The Autosport Awards nomination further validates our long-term strategy of building premium, officially licensed motorsport platforms that can grow durable audiences over time.”

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.2 featuring new cars, updated 2025 content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements concerning Le Mans Ultimate’s position within the racing simulation market, player activity validating the Company’s product roadmap and live-service development strategy, investment in product quality, authenticity, and community-driven development resonating with players, and the nomination further validating the Company’s strategy of building premium, officially licensed motorsport platforms, and growth of the Company’s audience over time.

All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability of the Company continue to grow its audience, the ability to promote cleaner competition with the new systems introduced by the Company, the ability to grow and polish the experience based on community feedback, the ability to continue development of new content, new features, and the next phase of Le Mans Ultimate, and the ability to make racing games that are authentically close to reality and build a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2025, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Website and Social Media Disclosure

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

Websites Social Media motorsportgames.com Twitter: @msportgames Instagram: msportgames Facebook: Motorsport Games LinkedIn: Motorsport Games

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:

Investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

PR@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2d5dde-1a6d-43c2-85e8-4eb7d839516b