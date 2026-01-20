Karbon State of AI in Accounting 2026 Report Shows Strategy, Training, and Governance Unlock AI’s Full Potential

98% of accounting firms use AI daily or multiple times a day.

Firms with AI training, policies, and strategy see the biggest productivity gains.

91% of professionals say graduates are more likely to join firms using AI, prompting leaders to rethink early career roles.





SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in AI-powered accounting practice management software, today announced the release of its 2026 State of AI in Accounting Report . The report shows that AI has become a core part of everyday accounting work, and underscores that the value firms capture depends on how they implement AI.

This year’s Karbon State of AI in Accounting Report, which includes responses from nearly 600 accounting professionals across six continents, reveals that 98% of firms now use AI, with the majority using it daily or several times a day. What’s changed in 2026, compared to the 2025 report, is not whether firms use AI, but whether they are equipped to use it well—and those that invest in governance, strategy, and training are seeing the greatest gains.

Firms investing in AI training, policies, and documented strategy consistently see stronger outcomes, including greater time savings and higher confidence in AI use. Yet fewer than half of firms invest in training, and only 21% have an AI policy or strategy, highlighting a clear opportunity to capture measurable value through structured adoption.

“AI alone is no longer a differentiator—it’s a firm’s holistically-applied approach,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “Firms that integrate AI thoughtfully, define AI-related measurable outcomes within each role, train their teams, and embed it into their workflows are turning technology into competitive advantage and preparing for the future of accounting.”

Other Key Findings:

Time savings continue to grow: Average savings increased to 60 minutes per day per employee (+7% YoY), or approximately 21 hours per month.

Average savings increased to 60 minutes per day per employee (+7% YoY), or approximately 21 hours per month. Mid-sized firms continue to lead: Firms with 21–50 employees remain the most energized and least fearful about AI for the third straight year.

Firms with 21–50 employees remain the most energized and least fearful about AI for the third straight year. AI strengthens human skills: 82% of respondents say AI positively impacts collaboration, communication, and client relationships.

82% of respondents say AI positively impacts collaboration, communication, and client relationships. Talent magnet: 91% of professionals believe graduates are more likely to join firms that actively use AI and other advanced technologies.

91% of professionals believe graduates are more likely to join firms that actively use AI and other advanced technologies. Risk management evolves with maturity: 83% of respondents report growing data security awareness, highlighting opportunities for firms to strengthen policies alongside AI adoption.





Karbon continues to integrate AI across its practice management platform, helping accounting firms automate routine work, improve visibility and collaboration, and create capacity for higher-value client service. By formalizing training, policies, and strategic AI use, firms can turn AI adoption into long-term growth, talent retention, and competitive advantage.

Accounting Professionals on AI

Mike Libbey, Partner & COO at YBL , 2025 Karbon Excellence Award Winner for AI Innovation

“Training is what separates firms that talk about AI from firms that get real results with it. You need leaders who are willing to learn in public and show their teams that curiosity is encouraged. That is what unlocks adoption.”

Individual Contributor, 21–50 staff accounting firm, New Zealand

“AI is the future… It’s the opportunity to focus on relationship-based advisory services and have more time to help our clients succeed.”

Partner/Director/Owner, 4–10 staff accounting firm, United States

“Do not wait. Start now. Train your staff. Educate your clients. Rewrite your services. Build for the world that’s coming, not the one we’ve known… You’re not too late. But the window is closing.”

Individual Contributor, 21–50 staff accounting firm, Canada

“With AI, you’ve got a powerful, on-demand partner 24/7 who helps you work faster, stay compliant, and automate repetitive tasks. It means turning your expertise into a more efficient, scalable, and powerful operation.”