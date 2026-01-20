D&H Acquires Fulfillment.com, Expanding Its Third Party Logistics Capabilities

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H, a leading force in distribution for over a century, today announced the expansion of D&H’s SCALE division with the acquisition of Fulfillment.com (FDC), a global leader in eCommerce fulfillment. This strategic move enhances SCALE, which is D&H’s third-party logistics (3PL) and supply chain services arm, by combining Fulfillment.com’s advanced technology and international reach with D&H’s legacy of operational excellence.

Designed to help businesses respond readily to client demand, SCALE develops end-to-end personalized, collaborative, and world-class omni-channel services for B2B and B2C partners. Drawing on decades of logistics and fulfilment experience, SCALE maintains a fluid approach that adapts to needs and technologies while recognizing financial benefits for all partners.

“Our vision for SCALE has always been to deliver high-performance, technology-driven logistics for the brands shaping the future of commerce,” said Shaun Sinden, Vice President of SCALE. “By integrating Fulfillment.com’s expertise and unified platform with our operational investments and employee-owned culture, we're building a logistics ecosystem in which our partners can accelerate, innovate, and compete globally.”

Empowering Partners to Exceed Today’s Delivery Expectations

Building on its reputation for reliability and innovation, SCALE continues to deliver value for partners seeking smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions. The acquisition of Fulfillment.com is a significant milestone, uniquely positioning SCALE to empower brands to enter new markets, optimize their fulfillment operations, and achieve accelerated growth on a worldwide scale.

Since 2011, Fulfillment.com has enabled eCommerce brands to drive rapid growth through multi-site fulfillment and seamless cross-border logistics. As a newly acquired business within the D&H SCALE organization, Fulfillment.com will maintain its entrepreneurial spirit and management autonomy, now supported by additional resources for innovation, automation, and international expansion.

“This is more than an acquisition. It’s a strategic evolution for D&H and SCALE,” added Mike Abrams, Vice President of Operations and Logistics at D&H. “Our goal is not just integration, but elevation. Together, we will deliver unparalleled speed, intelligence, and global reach for the innovative brands we serve.”

By leveraging deep supply chain expertise and a culture dedicated to partnership, SCALE is setting a new benchmark for logistics in the global eCommerce sector. This acquisition reinforces SCALE's commitment to supporting forward-thinking partners and enabling them to meet the evolving demands of international commerce with world-class logistics solutions.

“Our clients rely on Fulfillment.com for reliability and agility,” said Bob Bilbrough, General Manager at Fulfillment.com. “With the expanded capabilities of SCALE, we are positioned to deliver even more to our clients, including reduced shipping windows, advanced logistics technology, and an international presence that turns growth opportunities into real results for every customer.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading provider of technology distribution and supply chain services, delivering innovative logistics solutions to partners and clients across North America. With a focus on scalability, efficiency, and technology, D&H empowers businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.

About SCALE

SCALE is the dedicated 3PL and supply chain services division of D&H Distributing. Leveraging D&H’s extensive operational legacy, SCALE delivers comprehensive logistics solutions—from warehousing and fulfillment to transportation management, enabling businesses to optimize their supply chains and accelerate growth.

About Fulfillment.com

Fulfillment.com is a global provider of eCommerce fulfillment services. Its innovative platform helps online retailers automate orders, manage distributed inventory, and deliver products worldwide with efficiency and reliability.