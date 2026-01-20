Bombardier Announces Leadership Appointments Geared Toward Long-Term Strategic Growth

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced new appointments to its leadership team to deepen customer relationships, evolve its Bombardier Defense business while remaining focused on continuous product improvement, and seize long-term strategic opportunities through investments and mergers and acquisitions.

“Bombardier has successfully completed multiple strategic objectives with regard to product development, services expansion, Defense growth and financial deleveraging,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “I am proud of the high level of execution from the entire executive team as well as their individual and collective contributions to all facets of our company’s people and customer-centric culture. Today’s appointments reflect our trust in their leadership and our company’s bold ambitions for Bombardier’s immediate and long-term development.”

Bombardier welcomes Sandra Hodgkinson, who joins the company as Senior Vice President, Strategy and M&A. Ms. Hodgkinson has had a distinguished, decorated career in corporate strategy, defense and law, including active service in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General corps. For the last 14 years, she has led Strategy and Corporate Development at Leonardo DRS where she carried out multiple successful M&A mandates and grew the business. Prior to this, she held significant positions at the U.S. Department of Defense, The White House, and U.S. Department of State. With her extensive and diverse expertise, Ms. Hodgkinson will be responsible for driving growth organically and strategically, through M&A activities, in all key business segments, including Bombardier Defense and Services.

Stephen McCullough is appointed Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. Mr. McCullough’s leadership has brought a second-to-none portfolio to the business aviation market and the company will broaden its product development ambitions into the Defense industry. Mr. McCullough has 36 years’ experience in aircraft design and flight testing, all with Bombardier. His extensive expertise will bring the innovative DNA, agility and a proven track record of execution to his newly expanded Bombardier Defense mandate.

Paul Sislian is appointed Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. In this expanded role, Mr. Sislian will continue leading the company’s fast-growing, number-1-ranked service network and take charge of the worldwide aircraft Sales teams, for business jets and Defense, supported by 30-year Bombardier veteran, Peter Likoray. By bringing sales and services together, Mr. Sislian and his team will further strengthen Bombardier’s competitive edge and continue setting industry‑leading standards. Mr. Sislian has been at Bombardier for 17 years and previously led business jet manufacturing operations, Bombardier’s aerostructures business and most recently was responsible for Aftermarket Services and Corporate Strategy.

Finally, Mercedes Glockseisen will succeed Pierre Gagnon as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Glockseisen has successfully led Contracts and Legal Services teams within Bombardier for more than 10 years, most recently as the Vice President of Contracts and Legal Services supporting new, pre-owned, Defense and large-fleet aircraft transactions. Prior to joining Bombardier in 2011, Ms. Glockseisen built an impressive track record in litigation and corporate law at Ogilvy Renault (now Norton Rose Fulbright). She is a member of the Barreau du Québec and graduate of McGill University’s Faculty of Law. Mr. Gagnon, who has made significant contributions to the legal team and Bombardier’s overall success the past years, will retire in June. Until then, he remains with Bombardier as Senior Vice President Special Advisor to the CEO—all while supporting a smooth leadership transition.

All appointments are effective immediately.

