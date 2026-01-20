Abstrax Publishes Free AmberClear Formulation SOP to Prevent and Reverse THC Vape Oil Oxidation

Irvine, CA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax , a global leader in terpene chemistry and cannabis research , has released a free step-by-step guide designed to help brands and copackers prevent and reverse vape oil discoloration, a long standing issue for the cannabis industry.



The publication, The AmberClear Process: How to Avoid the “Red Ring of Death” in Commercial Vape Cartridges , provides a research-based explanation for the oxidation process behind common vape oil discoloration and offers a free, completely cannabis-derived solution that stabilizes both color and viscosity without exogenous additives or changes in hardware.

Copackers often store gallons of distillate or liquid diamonds before filling. That storage time raises exposure to oxygen, heat, and repeated warming cycles. The result is oxidation that can darken oil long before it reaches a cartridge. Even when potency stays on spec, discoloration can trigger brand rejections and price pressure.

Abstrax has already implemented the patented AmberClear process with manufacturing partners, including teams that helped shape the research. Many producers treat color drift as normal with longer dwell times in today’s market. AmberClear shows the issue is preventable with the right formulation parameters. Integrating THCA, the raw acidic precursor to THC, reduced oxidation-driven discoloration by more than 90 percent while maintaining potency and flavor. The method fits into standard distillate-terpene workflows and requires no new equipment or reagents. AmberClear can also restore a golden appearance in previously discolored oil.

“We’ve always believed that when we solve something fundamental, the entire industry should benefit,” said TJ Martin, PhD, Chief Science Officer at Abstrax. “AmberClear is one of those solutions. It delivers a simple, measurable, and scalable way to prevent unwanted color change, making it easier for producers to build more shelf stable products.”

Brand partners that have adopted the AmberClear process have seen marked reductions in oxidation and improved aesthetic consistency across large production runs. As the cannabis market saturates across legal states, dwell times have increased for commercial vape cartridges, leading to natural discoloration before a product’s use-by date which consumers misconstrue as a defect or sign of degradation.

“By sharing AmberClear openly, we hope to support producers across the industry as they refine formulations and preserve end-to-end product integrity,” Martin added.

The 30-page guide turns internal research into clear visuals and plain chemistry. It covers:

What drives oxidation and color change in commercial oils

How to control viscosity without changing hardware

How to benchmark performance across hardware types

The process parameters that keep oil golden over time

A complete Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that labs of any scale can run, validate, and repeat

By making this knowledge public and free, Abstrax aims to raise the baseline for product stability across the entire vape category, supporting a healthier, more consistent consumer experience. The company is now offering training and consultation sessions for brands interested in adapting the SOP to their specific formulations and production environments.

The full AmberClear guide is available for free download at https://abstraxtech.com/pages/amberclear-vape-oil-color-stability-guide , continuing Abstrax’s commitment to advancing open, science-based standards for the cannabis industry.

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

Abstrax Tech is a flavor science company pioneering the future of cannabis-inspired terpene innovation. Founded in 2017, the company has become a global leader in advanced flavor discovery, product safety, and scalable solutions for the cannabis industry. At its core, Abstrax Tech combines rigorous research with bold creativity, operating under the philosophy of Flavor Intelligence™ - the idea that science and data can unlock extraordinary sensory experiences.

The company’s portfolio spans a wide spectrum of products, including hemp-derived and botanical terpene strain profiles , flavored terpene blends , mood-boosting formulations , custom creations , and specialized solutions for edibles , vapes , and concentrates. These offerings are trusted by brands ranging from ambitious startups to the largest multi-state operators, who rely on Abstrax to deliver consistent, compliant, and scalable products that meet evolving consumer demands.

Abstrax also leads the industry in cannabis toxicology research for inhalation safety , helping to set new standards of compliance and consumer protection. Their discovery of key compounds such as cannasulfurs - responsible for the cannabis plant’s gassy aroma - and fatty acids that produce the “cheese” note highlights an unmatched ability to decode the chemistry of flavor and aroma.

The company’s leadership and innovation have earned widespread recognition. Abstrax has been featured on the cover of Forbes, honored on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators list, and ranked twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With a vision to be the most trusted flavor partner for brands worldwide, Abstrax continues to push boundaries, turning bold ideas into unforgettable consumer experiences.



Visit AbstraxTech.com .

