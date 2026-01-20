SPARK NS and Haukeland University Hospital Announce Clinical Trial of D-Serine for Modifying Parkinson’s Disease Progression

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BERGEN, Norway, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARK NS and Haukeland University Hospital today announced they are collaborating on a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b study to evaluate the efficacy of orally administered D-Serine in patients with clinically established Parkinson’s disease. Based on findings from previous preclinical and clinical studies, D-Derine has the potential to improve both motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson’s disease animal models and patients.



The objective of the trial, called D-SPARK, is to assess whether orally administered D-Serine can improve symptoms or delay progression of Parkinson’s disease. SPARK NS is a nonprofit translational research organization founded to advance discoveries in Parkinson’s disease and autism from academic labs to patients.

The study advances the foundational preclinical work of David Sulzer, PhD, Professor of Neurobiology at Columbia University. Dr. Sulzer was selected by SPARK NS in 2024 for participation in the organization’s ongoing Translational Research Program. The program provides academic researchers with funding, hands-on advice from industry expert advisors, education in drug development, and participation in a community that enables them to confidentially share information and resources to advance their discoveries towards impactful therapies. The program also offers post-program support for selected projects to ensure continued progress.