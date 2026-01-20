Callan JMB Announces Participation in the DealFlow Discovery Conference on January 28-29, 2026

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB), (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced its participation in the DealFlow Discovery Conference on January 28-29, 2026.

DealFlow Discovery Conference

Dates: January 28-29, 2026

Location: The Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ

Presentation Details: Wednesday, January 28 at 3:00pm, in Room #3

For more information, please contact your DealFlow representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is a vertically integrated logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254