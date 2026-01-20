CIP Real Estate Acquires JAX Airport Logistics Center for $51.6 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate this month acquired an industrial project adjacent to the Jacksonville International Airport for $51.6 million. The two-building complex consists of 425,000 square feet of state-of-the-art logistics space, divisible to unit sizes of 25,000 to 225,000 square feet.

The 30.18-acre logistics center at 14825 International Airport Blvd is situated immediately adjacent to the Jacksonville International Airport. The center was developed by Pan American Company, which is owned by former Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and delivered in December 2025. The buildings are equipped with four spec office suites, dock packages and ramps, excess trailer parking, 250-foot building depths, and 32-foot warehouse clear heights.

“We are very excited to purchase this rare mid-bay industrial and logistics asset at a great cost basis that is located so close to I-95 and I-295 with convenient access to both the Jacksonville International Airport and the JAX port facilities,” said Ankoor Jivan, Southeast acquisition director for CIP Real Estate. “We are looking forward to a robust leasing program, with maximum optionality for prospective users requiring ready-to-go suites with flexible office layouts and amenities.”

The transaction was closed all-cash and will be financed with a bridge loan of $35.6 million. The seller was represented by Colliers, which has also been retained by CIP Real Estate to handle the leasing assignment for the center. The leasing brokers are Guy Preston, Seda Preston and John Cole.

With the addition of the JAX Airport Logistics Center, CIP Real Estate’s industrial portfolio exceeds 825,000 square feet in Jacksonville, and 2 million square feet in Florida — aggregated in the past year.

About CIP Real Estate

CIP Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages over 10 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. www.ciprealestate.com.

