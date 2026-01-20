Anti-snoring Devices Market Projected to Reach USD 2.16 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Sleep Disorder Prevalence – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Snoring Devices Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider, the Anti-snoring Devices Market is estimated to be USD 1.08 billion in 2025E and is projected to grow to USD 2.16 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period of 2026-2033. The global anti-snoring devices market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic snoring and obstructive sleep apnea due to obesity, the aging population, and lifestyle factors. The increasing number of diagnoses, awareness of sleep health, and a strong preference for non-invasive, home-based treatment options are major drivers of the market. Advances in oral appliances and nasal devices, along with comfort and customization, are also fueling the market. Additionally, the growing e-commerce platforms and acceptance of sleep therapy products are also driving the market.





Anti-snoring Devices Market Size and Forecast

U.S. Anti-snoring Devices Market Outlook:

The U.S. Anti-Snoring Devices Market was estimated at USD 0.30 billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 0.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2026-2033. Market growth is fueled by the rising awareness of sleep apnea, the growing number of obese people, and the rising number of older people. The strong consumer preference for non-invasive and home-use products, as well as their easy availability in the market, is fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Sleep Disorders Driving Demand:

The rising prevalence of sleep-related disorders such as habitual snoring and obstructive sleep apnea is a major driving factor for the global anti-snoring devices market. Such disorders occur in people of all age groups, thereby increasing the demand for a treatment solution.

Health Awareness and Focus on Sleep Quality Support Market Growth:

The increasing awareness among consumers about the significance of sleep quality and its influence on overall health is promoting the use of anti-snoring products. The trend of preventive healthcare and health management through lifestyle is also adding to the market momentum.

High Costs and Limited Coverage May Restrain Growth:

Despite having strong growth prospects, high device costs, low insurance reimbursement, and affordability issues can prove to be major challenges. Moreover, lack of awareness, social stigma related to snoring, and reluctance to use medical devices could act as a deterrent to market penetration and adoption in some geographies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Anti-snoring Devices Market Report are

ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

SomnoMed Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Apnea Sciences Corporation

ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC)

Airway Management Inc.

ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

Smart Nora

Zyppah

Tomed GmbH

Meditas Ltd.

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SnoreMeds Inc.

PureSleep Company Inc.

Glidewell Laboratories

MPowrx Health and Wellness Products Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs) led with 42.5% share due to their proven effectiveness in repositioning the lower jaw to maintain airway patency during sleep. Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSDs) is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 12.8% due to increasing demand for non-invasive, alternative snoring solutions.

By Material

Thermoplastic led with 38.9% share due to their affordability, durability, and customizability. Silicone is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 12.1% due to its biocompatibility, flexibility, and patient comfort.

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Sleep Clinics led with 36.7% share as they offer expert-guided fitting, diagnosis, and follow-up care for snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea. Online Stores is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 13.5% due to convenience, privacy, and accessibility.

By End-User

Homecare Settings led with 41.3% share as patients increasingly prefer self-administered anti-snoring treatments in the comfort of their homes. Sleep Laboratories is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 12.2% as awareness of diagnostic-driven snoring management rises.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Anti-snoring Devices Market with a 38.00% share in 2025 due to high awareness of sleep-related disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of oral and nasal devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 11.02% from 2026–2033, driven by increasing awareness of sleep disorders, rising disposable income, and expanding healthcare access.

Recent Developments:

May 2024 , ResMed introduced the AirFit N20i nasal mask, featuring Snore Response Technology an enhancement to its AirSense CPAP platforms that automatically adjusts pressure in response to detected snoring events.

, ResMed introduced the AirFit N20i nasal mask, featuring Snore Response Technology an enhancement to its AirSense CPAP platforms that automatically adjusts pressure in response to detected snoring events. September 2023, Philips launched the SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band 2.0, a Class IIa CE-marked medical device that uses gentle positional therapy to reduce snoring in primary snorers and mild OSA patients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY APPROVAL & QUALITY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the share of devices approved by FDA, CE, and ISO standards, quality certification trends, and the impact of device classification on adoption and pricing.

– helps you understand the share of devices approved by FDA, CE, and ISO standards, quality certification trends, and the impact of device classification on adoption and pricing. SAFETY, RECALL & RISK MONITORING INDEX – helps you assess adverse event reporting frequency, recall trends, and regulatory changes influencing over-the-counter versus prescription device sales.

– helps you assess adverse event reporting frequency, recall trends, and regulatory changes influencing over-the-counter versus prescription device sales. ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY & MATERIAL COMPOSITION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate adoption of recyclable materials, low-energy designs, packaging sustainability, and manufacturer-led recycling initiatives.

– helps you evaluate adoption of recyclable materials, low-energy designs, packaging sustainability, and manufacturer-led recycling initiatives. REUSABLE VS. SINGLE-USE DEVICE IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you compare environmental footprint, cost implications, and long-term compliance considerations between reusable and disposable anti-snoring devices.

– helps you compare environmental footprint, cost implications, and long-term compliance considerations between reusable and disposable anti-snoring devices. CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS & SLEEP IMPROVEMENT METRICS – helps you measure reductions in snoring frequency, improvements in sleep quality, and correlation with reduced obstructive sleep apnea symptoms.

– helps you measure reductions in snoring frequency, improvements in sleep quality, and correlation with reduced obstructive sleep apnea symptoms. CONSUMER SATISFACTION & ADHERENCE SCORECARD – helps you gauge user satisfaction levels, long-term device adherence, and partner-reported sleep disturbance reduction to assess real-world performance.

