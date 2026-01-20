New Research Shows Cheese Emerging as a Leading Valentine’s Gift

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two-thirds of Americans (62%) are tired of traditional Valentine’s Day gifts like chocolates, flowers, and teddy bears, according to new research from Wakefield Research for Wisconsin Cheese. In fact, 66% say cheese is their love language, and 64% would happily trade a dozen roses for a dozen wedges of cheese this Valentine’s Day. The findings point to a shift away from traditional gifts toward options that feel more personal, shareable and meant to be enjoyed.

In Wisconsin, cheese means more than food. It marks celebrations, signals care and brings people together. On National Cheese Lovers Day, Jan. 20, Wisconsin Cheese launches Wedges of Love, a curated selection of nine award-winning Wisconsin cheeses that can be ordered for delivery by Valentine’s Day this year. Presented in keepsake packaging arranged to resemble a bouquet and paired with a personalized poem for the recipient, the collection draws on Wisconsin’s 185-year cheesemaking tradition and reflects the role cheese plays in moments of connection and celebration.

“In Wisconsin, when we care about something, we put everything into it, and cheese is no exception,” said Suzanne Fanning, chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese. “Designed to rival the drama of flowers and the indulgence of fine chocolate, Wedges of Love celebrates Wisconsin’s unmatched cheesemaking heritage, obsessive craftsmanship, and unapologetic love for doing cheese better than anywhere else on earth.”

A limited number of Wedges of Love cheese bouquet boxes become available beginning Jan. 20, 2026, with additional opportunities to secure a box through Feb. 8, 2026, while supplies last. Consumers can find availability and purchase at wisconsincheese.com/wedgesoflove. Boxes are priced at $100, including free shipping.

Wedges of Love

Each box includes nine artisan cheeses handcrafted by Wisconsin cheesemakers and arranged in the shape of a bouquet:

Carr Valley Cheese Company, Cranberry Chipotle Cheddar

Deer Creek Cheese, The Carawaybou

Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery, Belaire

Landmark Creamery, Tallgrass Reserve

Marieke Gouda, Fenugreek

Roelli Cheese Haus, Dunbarton Blue

Roth Cheese, Grand Cru Reserve

Sartori Cheese, SarVecchio

Uplands Cheese Company, Pleasant Ridge Reserve

Each box also includes four stainless steel knives, a personalized poem and guidance on pairings and recipes.

The Wisconsin Cheese survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18 and older from Dec. 12–16, 2025. Results were weighted to reflect the national population.

About Wisconsin Cheese: Wisconsin’s cheesemaking tradition dates back 185 years, predating statehood. Today, more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers produce cheese from 90% of the state’s cow’s milk, many continuing multigenerational practices. By balancing traditional methods with modern innovation, Wisconsin earns more cheese awards than any other state or country. Learn more at WisconsinCheese.com.

