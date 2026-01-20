Lucerne Capital Management Introduces Regenerative Organic U.S. Farmland Platform and Announces Exclusive Partnership with Boosted.ai

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucerne Capital Management, L.P. (“Lucerne”), an alternative investment firm focused on disciplined fundamental research and cash yield driven strategies, today announced the launch of its U.S. farmland investment platform. The strategy will acquire and operate high quality permanent and specialty farmland across the United States, with regenerative organic certification framed as strategic value lever designed to enhance cash yields, resilience, and long-term asset value.

Lucerne has partnered with a Specialist Portfolio Manager with over a decade of institutional farmland investment experience. Together with his investment team they have successfully executed owner-operator annual and permanent crop strategies.

The owner-operated strategy focuses on operational optimization, supply chain transparency, and food traceability, supported by on-the-ground teams. Lucerne expects to partner directly with leading growers and operators.

Investment Focus and Strategy



The platform's investment focus:

Asset Focus: Permanent and specialty farmland with vertical integration options

Permanent and specialty farmland with vertical integration options Geography: Select U.S. regions with durable microclimates and established specialty crop ecosystems

Select U.S. regions with durable microclimates and established specialty crop ecosystems Strategy: Acquire undercapitalized but productive farms; implement operational optimization alongside regenerative organic practices

Acquire undercapitalized but productive farms; implement operational optimization alongside regenerative organic practices Execution: Operate directly through local teams, integrating data-driven management, soil health improvement, and crop marketing to premium buyers





The owner-operator model is central to Lucerne’s approach. Direct operational control is designed to capture full operating margins while creating genuine pricing power through regenerative organic practices and organic certification.

As part of the platform launch, Lucerne also announced an exclusive partnership with Boosted.ai, a leading provider of agentic AI for investment research and portfolio intelligence. Boosted.ai will support Lucerne's farmland platform with continuous data monitoring and actionable insights across its assets. Together, the firms will collaborate on the development of a Lucerne-specific intelligence and reporting layer designed to give investors deeper visibility into farmland performance, risk, and operating outcomes.

The partnership between Lucerne and Boosted.ai stems from a long-standing relationship the two firms have shared. Boosted.ai's ability to monitor financial, operational and external data, to surface anomalies, and to create active alerts, help companies stay ahead of the AI adoption curve, focusing their team's expertise on high-conviction decisions over manual analysis.

“Farmland is entering one of the most interesting moments we’ve seen in years,” said Pieter Taselaar, Partner at Lucerne Capital Management. “Many producers are facing capital stress, not agronomic decline. We see an opportunity to buy high quality, cash generating assets below intrinsic value, partner with best-in-class operators, and build long-term value through disciplined operations and regenerative organic practices.”

“Farmland behaves differently than most traditional investments,” said Thijs Hovers, Partner at Lucerne Capital Management. “Its return drivers are rooted in yield, soil, and stewardship rather than market cycles. By combining owner operation with regenerative organic practices, we believe we can build resilient cash yields while compounding intrinsic value over time.”

Hovers added, “The core principles of Lucerne’s cash flow focused investment approach are highly compatible to Farmland investing. We’ve selected a specialist Portfolio Management Team with a strong record in permanent crops and disciplined risk management. The emphasis on regenerative organic practices creates real pricing power through the cycle.”

“Farmland investing requires the same level of rigor, monitoring, and risk awareness as public markets, just applied to a different kind of asset,” said Geoffrey Clauss, CRO of Boosted.ai. “Modern investment teams are showing how artificial intelligence can help increase the potential for their clients.”

Lucerne’s Pillars of Regenerative Organic Agriculture

Lucerne’s approach to regenerative agriculture is grounded in clear operating pillars that guide farm-level decisions, measurement, and continuous improvement. Across the portfolio, Lucerne will seek to advance:

Maintain living roots year-round to support soil biology and resilience

to support soil biology and resilience Keep the soil covered through mulches, residues, and cover systems where appropriate

through mulches, residues, and cover systems where appropriate Minimize soil disturbance to protect soil structure and reduce erosion risk

to protect soil structure and reduce erosion risk Maximize crop diversity through rotations, intercropping, and diversified systems when feasible

through rotations, intercropping, and diversified systems when feasible Integrate livestock where appropriate to support nutrient cycling and land productivity

where appropriate to support nutrient cycling and land productivity Enhance biodiversity including habitat, beneficial insects, and ecosystem function

including habitat, beneficial insects, and ecosystem function Improve water management through efficiency, filtration, and drainage optimization

through efficiency, filtration, and drainage optimization Eliminate chemicals and manufactured fertilizers by prioritizing biological and organic inputs where viable

by prioritizing biological and organic inputs where viable Return value to the community through responsible stewardship, local partnerships, and durable employment





These pillars are designed to be practical and measurable, supporting both agronomic outcomes and long-term investment durability.

About Lucerne

Lucerne Capital Management, L.P. is a Greenwich, Connecticut based investment firm founded in 2000. The firm has built a 20+ year track record on fundamental research and real cash generation. The firm is known for equity portfolios in Europe and for a consistent process that values price, quality, and downside control. Lucerne’s farmland investment platform extends that discipline to real assets. The approach emphasizes intrinsic value, cash flow durability, and operational excellence, combining rigorous underwriting with on-the-ground stewardship. By integrating active management, regenerative organic practices, and transparent reporting, Lucerne seeks to compound long-term value while aligning investors with the real economics of productive land. Learn more at lucernecap.com/.

-------------------------------------

For More Information

Institutional investors interested in learning more about the Lucerne Farmland Platform should contact:

Patrick Moroney

Lucerne Capital Management, L.P.

Email: PM@Lucernecap.com

Phone: +1 (203) 983-4400

73 Arch Street, 3rd Floor

Greenwich, Connecticut 06830

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is the AI engine behind modern investing. It enables investment platforms, institutional investors, and financial advisors to cut through noise, enhance idea generation, accelerate workflows, and boost research quality. Delivered via API or directly through Boosted.ai’s proprietary app, Alfa™ serves the investment research insights you need, exactly how you want to see them. Learn more at boosted.ai.

-------------------------------------

For Boosted.ai

Jeff Siegel.

Sarah Lazarus

DLPR

boosted.ai@dlpr.com