Millennials Are Driving the Future of Home Spending, According to Angi’s State of Home Spending Report

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi’s 2025 State of Home Spending Report reveals that Millennials have become the primary drivers of today’s home projects economy, generating the highest total home spending per household of any generation. While Millennials are not yet the largest group of homeowners, they outspend all other generations on a per-household basis, signaling their growing influence on how Americans invest in their homes.

Their momentum shows no signs of slowing: 77% of surveyed Millennials say they plan to take on a major home project in the next five years, the highest of any generation.

After several years of elevated mortgage rates and a later entry into homeownership, Millennials are approaching their homes differently than generations before them. Rather than moving, many are choosing to invest where they are.

“We’re seeing Millennials renovate rather than relocate,” said Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angi. “74% said mortgage rates are influencing them to improve their current home instead of moving, compared to just 47% across all generations. This Millennial trend is reshaping the home improvement market.”

Despite leading total home spending, Millennials face distinct challenges. 70% report difficulty finding skilled labor, often resulting in project delays or higher costs. Entering homeownership later, amid higher labor costs and housing expenses, has pushed Millennials to prioritize projects that improve livability, efficiency, and durability.

“As Millennials grow their share of the home improvement market, we expect projects to increasingly reflect their priorities,” Hicks said. “That includes a strong interest in design-forward updates, eco-conscious materials, and technology upgrades.”

Together, these behaviors position Millennials as a true “renovation generation” – not just because they spend more, but because of how they are redefining what modern homeownership looks like under today’s economic conditions.

Millennials Led Overall Home Project Spending in 2025

While older generations continued to spend more on improvements alone, Millennials led overall home project spending by investing heavily in maintenance and emergency repairs.

Silent Generation: Average annual home project spending totaled $12,007, including the second-highest improvement spend ($10,085) and the lowest emergency spend ($140).

Average annual home project spending totaled $12,007, including the second-highest improvement spend ($10,085) and the lowest emergency spend ($140). Baby Boomers: Spent an average of $12,454 annually and continued to lead improvement spending at $10,423.

Spent an average of $12,454 annually and continued to lead improvement spending at $10,423. Generation X: Averaged $12,956 in total spending, the second-highest overall.

Averaged $12,956 in total spending, the second-highest overall. Millennials: Led all generations with an average total spend of $14,199, including the highest maintenance ($2,601) and emergency ($1,519) spending.

Led all generations with an average total spend of $14,199, including the highest maintenance ($2,601) and emergency ($1,519) spending. Generation Z: Spent the least overall at $10,283, but ranked second in both maintenance ($2,261) and emergency ($1,400) spending.



Home Project Spending Continued to Rise

In 2025, U.S. homeowners spent an average of $12,472 on home projects, a 3.5% increase from $12,050 in 2024. Households also completed more projects, rising from an average of nine projects in 2024 to ten in 2025.

Home Improvements: Average improvement spending dipped slightly from $9,322 in 2024 to $9,288 in 2025.

Average improvement spending dipped slightly from $9,322 in 2024 to $9,288 in 2025. Home Maintenance: Spending rose to $2,041 per household, up from $1,750 in 2024.

Spending rose to $2,041 per household, up from $1,750 in 2024. Emergency Repairs: Average emergency spending increased to $1,143, compared to $978 the previous year.



To explore the full findings from Angi’s State of Home Spending Report, download the report here .

