Food Lion Expands Footprint to Greater Pontiac, S.C., on Jan. 21

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion will open its first store in the greater Pontiac, S.C., area on Jan. 21, bringing fresh, affordable and convenient shopping options to neighbors at 10508 Two Notch Road in Elgin, S.C. Demonstrating Food Lion’s commitment to listening to customers and meeting their needs at convenient locations, the new store offers pickup and home delivery options along with a wide selection of fresh, high-quality foods and affordable private brand products.

Opening the Pontiac store is part of Food Lion’s continued growth and investment across its footprint that also strengthens local economies, creates jobs and reduces food insecurity. As the brand looks ahead to 2026, Food Lion plans additional new store openings and remodels, building on strong performance and its commitment to fresh food at affordable prices.

The store features a CO₂ refrigeration system that is better for the environment and is designed to make shopping easy and enjoyable. Customers will experience an easy-to-shop layout, expanded assortment, pickup and home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app, as well as a modern décor, all of which is inspired by their feedback. From fresh produce and quality meats to ready-to-eat meals and everyday essentials, the new Food Lion is built to help families nourish their households with confidence and value.

“We’re excited to open Food Lion’s first store in Pontiac and begin serving this community,” said Isaac Smalls, Store Manager of the new Pontiac Food Lion. “Having been part of Food Lion and the local community for 18 years, it means a great deal to me and my team to serve our neighbors with fresh food, affordable prices and friendly service. We’re proud to be here and look forward to building strong, lasting connections for years to come.”

Grand Opening Celebration on Jan. 21

On Jan. 21, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Good things are in-store for neighbors

The new Pontiac, S.C., Food Lion offers:

A wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

A walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Convenience and choices for shoppers by providing Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery options. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or through the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a more efficient and flexible shopping experience.

Nature’s Promise®, Food Lion’s affordable brand offering organic options alongside a variety of wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Through its Local Goodness program, Food Lion stores offer a wide variety of regional items sourced from local growers or manufacturers who provide products that are the heart and soul of the community. A list of additional South Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.

Commitment to community

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities through a commitment to supporting renewable energy in its towns and cities, Food Lion’s enhanced stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors and CO₂ refrigeration systems that help reduce its environmental footprint. The modern solutions impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy consumption.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief efforts

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion has donated the equivalent of 25,000 meals* to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, S.C. The meals are provided through a $2,500 contribution from Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

In addition, Harvest Hope Food Bank will regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and is committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

For more information about Food Lion and its services, visit foodlion.com.

*The meal equivalent is based on Feeding America’s formula, which states that every $1 donated helps secure at least 10 meals for people facing hunger.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

