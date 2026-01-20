PGT Holdings Announces Leadership Changes at Business Unit PGT Services

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Holdings, a solution-based transportation business enterprise, announces leadership changes to its business unit, PGT Services, a specialized partner for complex freight including flatbed, heavy haul, project logistics and drayage services.





Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President, has assumed the position of President, PGT Services. This role is in addition to his current position at PGT Trucking. Troian has 45 years of transportation experience with PGT Trucking, and together with PGT Trucking CEO Pat Gallagher, founded and led Pittsburgh Logistics Systems for 20 years. Troian also serves as Vice Chairman on the Board of Directors for American Trucking Associations (ATA) and currently sits on the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) Board of Directors. Throughout his career, Troian has focused on developing strategic growth opportunities and expanding transportation solutions for customers.

Tracy Trieste has been named Executive Vice President and will oversee daily operations of PGT Services. Trieste has more than 20 years’ experience in the trucking industry, spending 11 years with PGT Holdings companies. Trieste’s roles in Operations and Freight Brokerage provide her with a unique perspective from both asset-based and brokerage services, enhancing Trieste’s ability to make sound decisions for company success. Trieste has a strong understanding of the trucking industry that contributes to her leadership skills, and she excels at building quality teams and guiding staff development.

“We are confident in the continued success and growth of PGT Services as part of the PGT Holdings enterprise,” stated Gregg Troian, PGT Services President. “With Tracy’s leadership and expertise, PGT Services is prepared to provide dependable, scalable and expertly executed transportation solutions.”

About PGT Holdings:

PGT Holdings is a solutions-based transportation business enterprise, serving a variety of end markets throughout North America. PGT Holdings supports PGT Trucking, Inc., PGT Services, Southern Pines Trucking, Southern Pines Cryogenics LLC, and Liedtka Logistics.

About PGT Services:

PGT Services provides hybrid solutions for flatbed, heavy haul, project logistics and drayage services through their carrier-born expertise and 3PL-powered flexibility. PGT Services is the leading transportation provider for complex freight needs. Visit www.pgt-services.com to learn more.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions across North America. PGT is recognized as a 2023-2025 Best Fleets to Driver For® and TCA Elite Fleet certified. At PGT, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” www.pgttrucking.com

