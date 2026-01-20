Air Canada Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2026 for the Third Consecutive Year

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada has been named for the third consecutive year, one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People 2026 by Mediacorp. The award affirms the company’s strong commitment to fostering meaningful opportunities that help the next generation thrive and build their future leadership potential.

“We are very proud of our progressive HR programs, which again have earned Air Canada recognition as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People. We’re encouraged to see so many young people choosing careers in the aviation industry! There has never been a more exciting time to build a future in this field, especially as Air Canada embarks on our New Frontiers growth phase. To support delivering our strategic plans, Air Canada has invested in continually evolving programs to develop and support the cross-functional skills required for the next generation to lead in the future,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

Air Canada is proud to offer paid internship programs in a variety of disciplines with numerous professional development opportunities. The airline also maintains the Work Integrated Learning Program, which aims to expand the organization's talent pool by offering work experience opportunities to post-secondary students from universities across Canada. The organization welcomed over 100 interns across various branches during the past year, providing students with practical skills and work experience.

A unique benefit available for students is access to online training options including opportunities to strengthen second language skills and learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as workshops held with the talent team, covering topics such as optimizing CVs and LinkedIn profiles, and preparing for interviews.

Air Canada also offers a buddy system to help young professionals joining the airline integrate into the organization. The airline promotes ongoing engagement through various events throughout the year, including in-person networking opportunities at the organization's training centre, museum and hangar, as well as a career orientation event that provides an overview of available career paths and professional development opportunities.

About the Top Employer Awards

Each employer was evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers based on the programs they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and the availability of co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, career management programs, such as initiatives that can help younger workers advance more quickly within the organization.

Individuals interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada can learn more about current opportunities here.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

