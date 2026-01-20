Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Wes Froebel Drives Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions in Upstate New York

AMHERST, N.Y. and BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an aggressive growth through acquisitions strategy, Minuteman Press franchise owner Wes Froebel has achieved President’s Club status. Wes first purchased Minuteman Press in Buffalo, NY in November of 2017, and has owned his second center in Amherst, NY since September of 2020. For the year ending 2025, Wes achieved over $1 million in gross sales at his Amherst location.

At Minuteman Press in Amherst, Wes acquired two independent printing businesses that helped him more than double his gross sales in 2025 and reach the President’s Club mark. This included a record sales month in September of 2025 following those key acquisitions. Wes also completed another acquisition for Minuteman Press in Buffalo to further expand his footprint and grow his client base.





Wes shares, “We were fortunate to find three independent print shops whose owners were ready to retire, and I took the opportunity to acquire all of them. Adding their clients to our book of business has significantly increased our sales volume and expanded our team. We also moved into a larger facility to accommodate new equipment and additional staff. We are now operating with 5,600 square feet and may need to expand into the neighboring suite in the coming months.”

“Each acquisition is unique, but overall, we’ve gained high-profile clients, talented staff members, and equipment we didn’t previously have. Another major benefit is cost consolidation. By merging facilities, we reduce total rent, utilities, duplicate equipment leases, and in some cases overlapping payroll—typically the retiring owner’s salary.” –Wes Froebel

Here is a recap of the three acquisitions Wes completed in 2025:

May 2025: Acquisition of 40-year business Minute Print from retiring owner Penny Cutler. At the time of the acquisition, Penny shared, “Joining the Minuteman Press network provides us with access to cutting-edge technology and a wider range of marketing solutions. This is a win-win for our loyal customers and our dedicated team.”

July 2025: Acquisition of 18-year business Caboodle Printing from retiring owner Gary Wodarczak. Caboodle Printing has been listed along with Minuteman Press on the Business First's Largest Buffalo Printers List, making this a key acquisition for Wes. At the time of the acquisition, Wes said, “Caboodle Printing has a long-standing reputation for quality and customer service, and we are thrilled to welcome their team and expertise.” Gary echoed Wes’ sentiments, saying, "This is a win-win for our loyal customers and our dedicated team."

August 2025: Acquisition of 38-year business XOAR Communications from retiring owner Matthew Taylor. Completing his third acquisition in four months, Wes said, “I’ve always been in growth mode. XOAR’s reputation for quality and customer care aligns perfectly with our mission.” For his part, Matthew added, “We’re gaining access to Minuteman Press' innovative technology and additional products and services, all while maintaining the personalized service our clients have come to trust. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Value of Acquisitions

Wes says, “Many clients are loyal to their current printer because they’re accustomed to the process, pricing, quality, and service. Winning new clients from competitors can be difficult unless those competitors make mistakes. By acquiring a business, you inherit established relationships, files, and pricing history, which helps retain the majority of clients. Additionally, we can offer more products and services than many independent shops—such as apparel, promotional items, and wide-format printing—which allows us to grow sales with acquired clients simply by expanding their options.”

Wes also gives credit to now-retired Regional VP and Minuteman Press legend Jim Galasso, saying, “I want to give credit to our former RVP Jim Galasso for his amazing support and help in reaching out to printers in our market to see if they wanted an exit strategy. Jim was a huge help in these negotiations.”

Top 3 Keys to Smooth Acquisitions

Based on his experience and knowledge gained from these acquisitions, Wes shares the following advice:

“Ensure the selling owner stays on for a transition period, if feasible. I present it to clients as a merger rather than a buyout, which reassures them that most things will remain the same. I also keep pricing and services consistent at first to minimize disruption while building relationships. Conduct thorough due diligence. Make sure client databases and art files are organized and accessible. Often, critical information is in the seller’s head rather than in a proper database or spreadsheet. Plan staffing, carefully. Even if you intend to retain all employees, some may not want to continue under new leadership, relocate, or may choose to retire. Without proper planning, you could end up short-staffed.”



Quick Hits

Background: “I spent 25 years in technology sales before deciding to buy a business. I was drawn to Minuteman Press because their franchise model isn’t overly restrictive, allowing me to leverage my own experience and strengths within their framework. Each Minuteman Press location is unique—we’re not cookie-cutter businesses forced to follow a rigid handbook. I also appreciate that royalties are capped, which makes the model more sustainable.”

Growing the Business, Aside from Acquisitions: “We invest significantly in Minuteman’s Internet Marketing Program, which makes it easy to track new client inquiries. We also participate in networking groups, send bi-monthly email blasts, and maintain an active presence across social media platforms. Clients can’t buy from you if they don’t know you exist, so we focus on visibility and consistently remind clients of the “other” services we provide beyond traditional printing—such as laser engraving, signage, apparel, and promotional goods.”

Advice for Others: “Having a strong staff is critical—it allows you to work on your business rather than in it. If you’re running presses, designing, or handling all customer service yourself, you’re not out selling or pursuing acquisitions. Also, don’t buy new equipment until you have a solid market for it. Spending $30,000 or more on a machine that rarely gets used doesn’t help your business.”

Final Thoughts: “We are actively exploring additional acquisitions in 2026, as several competitors are nearing retirement.”

