AppTech Payments Reports Strong Q4 Revenue Growth and Secures $1.5 Million Strategic Investment

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: APCX), a fintech company innovating payment solutions for businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

For the quarter, the Company reported an operating loss of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to an operating loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period of 2024. Revenue increased significantly to $0.7 million, up from $52 thousand in the comparable 2024 quarter, driven primarily by Infinitus Pay (“IP”), the fintech company acquired on October 31. The quarter also reflected continued expansion of the Company’s fintech integrator network. Since joining AppTech, IP has processed more than $450 million in transactional volume.

For the full year 2025, AppTech reported revenues of $1.4 million versus $278 thousand in 2024. EBITDA (“Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization”) was a loss of $5.1 million in 2025, an improvement of $1.6 million from 2024’s EBITDA loss.

The Company also announced it has secured an additional $1.5 million financing during the quarter, with an option to increase the financing to $2.5 million.

“Notwithstanding continued operating losses, we believe our fourth quarter performance represents a turning point for AppTech,” said Felipe Corrado, AppTech’s Chief Financial Officer. “With the Infinitus Pay transaction, the continued growth of AppTech’s core offerings, and new financing we are well positioned for 2026.”

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s acquisition of Infinitus Pay, expected benefits of the transaction, business strategy, growth prospects, and other future plans and performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company’s ability to integrate Infinitus Pay, achieve anticipated synergies, maintain customer relationships, and respond to competitive and regulatory developments, as well as other factors described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.