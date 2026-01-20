Q/C Technologies Appoints AI Systems Leader Chelsea Voss to Board of Directors

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q/C Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: QCLS) (“Q/C Technologies” or “the Company”), a pioneer of quantum-class computing at the speed of light, today announced the appointment of Chelsea Voss to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Voss is a computer scientist and Member of Technical Staff at OpenAI, where she has played a key role in the development, evaluation, and launch of some of the most advanced, widely used artificial intelligence systems. Her expertise spans machine learning infrastructure, model evaluation, hardware reliability, and published research contributions including results across image generation, ML interpretability, and reinforcement learning. In her current position, Ms. Voss has served in senior technical roles supporting the training and deployment of frontier AI models, including leading evaluation efforts used to present new capabilities to the public and press, contributing to large-scale training runs, and supporting infrastructure and reliability systems critical to production AI platforms. She previously worked as a software engineer at Pilot.com and Sendwave.com, building scalable systems across financial and payments platforms. Ms. Voss earned her M.Eng. and S.B. degrees in computer science from MIT, giving her a technical grounding in formal verification, compiler theory, and quantum algorithms.

“We are pleased to welcome Chelsea to the Q/C Technologies Board,” said Joshua Silverman, Executive Chairman. “We believe her deep technical experience, particularly in the intersection of advanced computation, large-scale systems, and real-world deployment, will be invaluable as we advance our quantum-class computing strategy. Chelsea strengthens our Board with a perspective grounded in both cutting-edge research and operational execution.”

“Q/C Technologies is tackling fundamental challenges in computation, efficiency, and scalability,” said Voss. “I’m excited to join the Board and contribute my expertise in computer systems engineering as the Company works to bring photonic computing into real-world applications.”

Q/C Technologies is developing a new generation of quantum-class laser processing units (qc-LPU™) designed to solve complex computational problems using the physical properties of light rather than traditional electrical signals. Through its partnership with LightSolver, the Company aims to advance photonic computing platforms intended to deliver significant improvements in speed, energy efficiency, and scalability for blockchain and other compute-intensive applications.

