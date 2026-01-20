TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures UK CES contract integrating SteraMist iHP into Total Clean Air's Modular Cleanroom Platform

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the sale of a Custom Engineered System (CES) in the United Kingdom to an international pharmaceutical manufacturing organization.

The system is being delivered as part of a bespoke, modular cleanroom platform designed, engineered, and validated by Total Clean Air Limited (“TCA”), one of the United Kingdom’s leading authorities in GMP, EMA, and UK regulatory-compliant clean air and containment solutions. SteraMist iHP has been fully integrated into TCA’s modular cleanroom architecture, marking the first deployment of iHP technology within TCA’s modular platform. This integration establishes a repeatable, scalable, and regulator-ready model for future pharmaceutical cleanroom developments across the UK and wider international markets.

TCA’s modular solution has been developed to align with UK MHRA and EMA expectations, embedding decontamination capability directly into the cleanroom lifecycle — from design and construction through qualification, validation, and ongoing operation. This approach ensures pharmaceutical operators benefit from assured compliance, operational resilience, and long-term facility performance, rather than bolt-on or post-handover solutions.

This project further reinforces TCA’s position as a trusted cleanroom delivery partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers, providing fully integrated solutions spanning cleanroom design, controlled environments, containment, HVAC, validation, and clean air strategy.

Phillip Godden, Chief Executive Officer of Total Clean Air, commented:

“At Total Clean Air, our role is to engineer certainty into pharmaceutical environments. Integrating SteraMist iHP directly into our modular cleanroom platform allows us to deliver a fully aligned, regulator-ready decontamination strategy that supports both UK and EMA expectations from day one.

This collaboration demonstrates how advanced decontamination technology, when properly embedded into cleanroom design and validation, enhances patient safety, operational confidence, and long-term compliance. We see this as a strong foundation for continued collaboration in the UK and internationally.”

Elissa (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions, added:

“This CES deployment represents an important step in TOMI’s international growth strategy. Partnering with Total Clean Air enables SteraMist iHP to be embedded within a robust, high-quality modular cleanroom platform that is already aligned with stringent pharmaceutical regulatory frameworks.

By working with a specialist such as Total Clean Air, we are creating a scalable pathway for future system deployments while supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers with integrated, compliant decontamination solutions.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to engineering-led design, regulatory integrity, and patient-focused outcomes, positioning both organizations to support the continued expansion of high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity in the UK and beyond.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

About Total Clean Air Limited



Total Clean Air Limited is a UK-based clean air and controlled environments specialist, delivering design, build, validation, and lifecycle support for cleanrooms, containment laboratories, and critical ventilation systems. Operating across pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing sectors, Total Clean Air is recognised for its engineering-led approach, UKAS-accredited validation capability, and strong ‘We Care’ culture underpinning long-term client partnerships.

